OT Group joins forces with The Tree Council, & other partnership news

OT Group will be participating in a number of fundraising and volunteering initiatives as part of its partnership with The Tree Council, while Cadbury World is supporting the training of a Guide Dog puppy, and the Freemasons have now provided £1mn in support of Ukrainian refugees. All this and more below.

OT Group joins forces with The Tree Council

Ashton-under-Lyne headquartered, OT Group, has joined forces with national environmental charity, The Tree Council, in a bid to support and preserve the UK’s natural landscape. Under the partnership, OT Group will participate in a raft of fundraising and volunteering initiatives, including becoming a Jubilee Partner for The Queen’s Green Canopy, and committing £5,000 to the ‘Big Give Match Fund’ campaign, raising crucial funds for The Tree Council’s Orchards for Schools programme. In support of The Queen’s Green Canopy, OT Group will join a team of 70 green-hearted corporate partners, in the planting of 35,000 trees and seven kilometres of hedgerow in communities across the UK. Having recently launched its Environmental and Society Manifesto, OT Group’s ambitions match those of The Tree Council – which aims to empower organisations, government, communities, and individuals with the knowledge and tools to create positive, lasting change at a national and local level.

Cadbury World supports guide dog training

Cadbury World is supporting and naming a guide dog, following a £5,000 donation to Guide Dogs from The Cadbury Foundation. Rosie, a 12-month-old guide-dog-in-training, has been partially funded by the Bournville-based attraction’s fundraising efforts. She has been named after Cadbury’s Roses chocolates. Rosie is the second guide dog the chocolatey attraction has supported, after its team raised £5,000 to name and support guide dog Buttons in 2019. Almost three years on, Buttons is a fully-qualified guide dog providing vital support for her owner on a daily basis. The charity was chosen through the annual ‘Your Charity Your Choice’ campaign, which sees Mondelēz International UK employees invited to nominate wellbeing-related charities or projects close to their hearts, with the final shortlisted charities voted for by the wider work force.

Ukrainian families at Lviv railway station on their way to the UK

Freemasons’ help for Ukrainian refugees passes the million pound mark

Thousands of Ukrainian refugees living in communities across England and Wales will be receiving practical support thanks to a grant of £500,000 from the Masonic Charitable Foundation (MCF, the Freemason’s charity), in partnership with UK Community Foundations. The grant follows a similar £500,000 grant in April this year to the British Red Cross, UNICEF and other organisations working with Ukrainian refugees on the ground in Ukraine, Poland, Romania and Moldova. Another separate donation of £50,000 was made shortly after the Russian invasion in February. This latest grant means that Freemasons have given more than £1 million to Ukrainian refugees since the war began. The new programme of grants will support 10 community foundations supporting local charities and community organisations that are providing support for refugees from Ukraine.

Getir celebrates donating over 500,000 meals to local causes

Getir, the ultrafast grocery delivery specialist, has reached a milestone of over 500,000 donated meals from its gstores. The initiative has been orchestrated by giving platform Neighbourly. In total, 234 tonnes of food have been donated to 308 local causes, 868 tonnes of CO2 have been saved, and there has been an overall financial impact of £1,037,739.

Nisa creates resources to help its retailers raise awareness of community work

Community focused Nisa retailers have been given a helping hand to raise awareness among their shoppers about the work they do in the community. A new system has been launched which allows retailers to create and download personalised posters, social assets and more to help them recognise the support they have given to local good causes through Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally charity (MADL). The range of resources have been made available via Canopy, a set-up which enables Nisa’s retailers to log in, select materials to download and either print off and use as posters in store or publish on their own digital channels. Working with Nisa’s design agency ITG, access has been opened up to retailers enabling bespoke templates to be created which resonate with the communities they serve.

London Lions players Tarik Phillip and Bradley Kaboza

London Lions partners with City Harvest

The London Lions has announced a partnership with London-based food distribution charity, City Harvest. The Lions waived all attendance fees for their EuroCup fixture at the OVO Arena Wembley on November 1, instead favouring donations for the charity. The total amount raised from the game provided over 12,000 free meals for children supported by City Harvest.

Jonathan Warbuton delivers bread and crumpets to Church Road Primary School in Bolton. Photo credit : James Speakman/PA Wire.

Warbutons donates millionth product to community groups

Warburtons and its Chairman, Jonathan Warburton, joined children from a local Bolton school recently to donate the bakery’s one millionth product to community groups this year. The pledge to donate one million products was made through the Warburtons Foundation, which aims to support families across the UK through community hubs including schools and food banks. The family business has been passionate about supporting charities since 1876, setting itself the donation target of 1.25 million products already for next year. The millionth product was donated to Church Road Primary School, a stone’s throw from the baker’s flagship bakery in Bolton. To mark the moment, Chairman and fifth-generation Warburton, Jonathan, paid visit to the school to help celebrate the occasion and handle the delivery of products including Crumpets and Toastie Loaf for pupils.



J.P Morgan invites charities to take part in Force for Good

J.P Morgan is once again inviting charitable organisations to participate in Force for Good: a social innovation program that leverages the firm’s employees to build sustainable data and tech-based solutions that will help to increase their effectiveness, efficiency and reach, to accelerate their missions. If you think participating in Force for Good could benefit your organisation, here’s what to do:

Listen to the recent programme overview webinar OR

Review the programme webinar materials

Apply to participate



The deadline is 11:59pm on Wednesday, 30 November.





