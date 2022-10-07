Sarah Hughes to join Mind as CEO, & other mover news

Mind has announced that Sarah Hughes, currently CEO at Centre for Mental Health, will join it in January. Here’s more on this and other recent mover announcements.

I am beyond excited to be taking on the role of Mind CEO in January 2023, I am still pinching myself… thank you @CentreforMH for the best six years, it’s been life changing for me! Thank you @paulfarmermind for your inspiration over the years, respect and love 🙌🏼 https://t.co/Z0P0hwKdfY Advertisement — Sarah Hughes (@_Sarah_Hughes_) October 6, 2022

Sarah Hughes to join Mind as CEO

Sarah Hughes is to take on the role of Mind CEO in January next year. Currently Centre for Mental Health chief executive she will be leaving the organisation after more than five years, having joined in 2017. Hughes has worked in leadership and advocacy roles in mental health and criminal justice for 30 years. Having initially trained as a social worker, as well as heading up Centre for Mental Health, she holds a number of board roles including on the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Integrated Care Board; and on the Football Association Inclusive Advisory Board. She is also a Trustee of the International Initiative for Mental Health Leadership. Before joining the Centre, she was Chief Executive of Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and South Lincolnshire (CPSL) Mind.

Open Society Foundations names Sandra Breka as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Sandra Breka, former chief executive officer of the Robert Bosch Foundation, has taken on the role of vice president and chief operating officer at Open Society Foundations. Providing strategic leadership, she will oversee its finance, grants management, information technology, real estate and facilities, and global security functions, and lead the implementation of the organisational transformation portfolio. Prior to her time at the Robert Bosch Foundation, Breka was Director of Programmes for Southeast Europe and Security Issues at the Aspen Institute Berlin and worked with the American Council on Germany in New York. She is a member of the board of directors and the executive committee of the European Endowment for Democracy and on the board of trustees of the International Crisis Group as well as the Board of the Berghof Foundation. Breka is also a member of the European Council on Foreign Relations.

New Trustees for Cancer Research UK

Cancer Research UK has appointed Professor Doreen Cantrell and Professor Gerard Evan as Trustees and Members. Professor Cantrell has long been associated with Cancer Research UK, previously leading an immunology research group at the charity’s London Research Institute from 1987 to 2002. Currently a Wellcome Trust Principal Research Fellow in the School of Life Sciences at the University of Dundee, she has previously been Head of the College of Life Sciences and Vice Principal of the university, as well as Chair of the Biological Sciences sub-panel for the UK Research Excellence Framework. Professor Evan’s relationship with the charity also dates back to the 1980s, when he joined the Imperial Cancer Research Fund Laboratories in London, initially as a senior and then as a principal scientist. Following stints as a Distinguished Professor of Cancer Research at the University of California and as the Sir William Dunn Chair of Biochemistry at the University of Cambridge, he moved to the Francis Crick Institute in May 2022, where he was appointed Professor of Cancer Biology at King’s College, London.

L-R David Brown & Martin Pattinson

Pensions for Purpose appoint new Directors

Pensions for Purpose has appointed Martin Pattinson and David Brown to Director & Place-Based Impact Investing Forum Lead, and Director & Training Lead respectively. Pattinson and Brown have both held senior leadership roles in the asset management and pensions industries throughout their careers and their appointment highlights the continued direction of travel for Pensions for Purpose: to get institutional investors to understand and mitigate negative impacts, and to encourage a minimum 5% allocation of capital towards impact investment among institutional investors. Brown’s role is part-time and newly created, and will see him spearhead Pensions for Purpose’s impact investment training programme. Pattinson’s role as lead of the Place-Based Impact Investing Forum (PBIIF) is part time and takes over from CEO Charlotte O’Leary who has been leading both the Place-Based Impact Investing Forum and the Impact Investing Adopters Forum.

Centre for Ageing Better welcome Chris Sherwood & Alexia Clifford as Trustees

Chris Sherwood has been the Chief Executive of the RSPCA since August 2018. Prior to this he was CEO of Relate ­­­– a role he was promoted into from the position of Director of Policy and External Affairs. He also led the ageing programme of work at Nesta for three years. He has nearly 20 years of experience in the voluntary sector and has been a trustee of two small charities. Centre for Ageing Better’s second new Trustee Alexia Clifford is Chief Communications Officer at GambleAware. Before joining GambleAware, she was Director of Marketing at Public Health England, responsible for flagship government public health campaigns, such as Change4Life and Stoptober. She has also led a number of award-winning digital products which have changed behaviour at a large scale, including the Couch To 5K running app, and sits on the Advertising Standards Agency Industry Advisory Panel.

WellChild appoints new Chief Executive Matt James

WellChild has appointed Matt James as its new Chief Executive, based at the Cheltenham headquarters. James has been part of the senior management team at WellChild for the last seven years as Director of Communications and Engagement and most recently as Interim CEO following the departure of Colin Dyer in April this year. Prior to joining WellChild, he spent more than ten years in the technology industry and has spearheaded a number of digital projects and services at the charity. As the charity’s current strategy period reaches its close in 2023, James will lead the development of a new strategic plan for WellChild as it enters a new chapter in its history.

We’re thrilled to share that Dr Lisa Kauffmann will become our new Chair of Trustees, when our current Chair, @Hilary_Cass, stands down in March 2023. Lisa says: "It is a pleasure & an honour to contribute to such an essential & important charity." https://t.co/qqnmGmjQLt pic.twitter.com/cYz8Gw3GrO — Together for Short Lives (@Tog4ShortLives) September 7, 2022

New Chair of Trustees for Together for Short Lives

Together for Short Lives has appointed Dr Lisa Kauffmann as the new Chair of the Board of Trustees, when the incumbent Chair, Dr Hilary Cass OBE, stands down in March 2023. Dr Kauffmann is an experienced expert clinical specialist and leader in community paediatrics and children’s palliative care, working with children with life-limiting conditions and complex disability and their families over many years. She will play a key role in supporting the charity’s ambition to ensure all children and families have access to high quality, sustainable children’s palliative care when and where they need it. Dr Kauffmann will work closely with the Board of Trustees and CEO in deliver the charity’s 10-year strategy, set to launch in April 2023.