Insights & strategies for successful lotteries revealed in new eBook

Melanie May | 9 September 2022 | News

Event, fundraising, and ecommerce platform Eventgroove has released strategies and insights for hosting successful in-person and virtual lotteries in a new eBook.

Eventgroove analysed its platform data and drew on its twenty years and more of business for the eBook, titled Raffle for Success: Insights and Strategies for Successful In-Person, Virtual, or Hybrid Fundraisers. [Note: the raffles referred to are known as lotteries in the UK]

It comes as part of a new content initiative to share key histories as well as recent customer results, and saw Eventgroove gather advice from its most successful raffle (lottery) organisers along with insights from nonprofit industry experts.

Key takeaways:

As well as this data, the eBook provides information on hosting in-person, virtual, and hybrid raffles/lotteries, including examples, best practices, and resources, aimed at helping fundraisers maximise their efforts. It also includes comments and recommendations from nonprofit industry experts who offer their perspectives on the findings.

Topics covered include:

Coordinated with the eBook release, Eventgroove has announced the appointment of Ron Fusco to the role of Vice President of Marketing, where he will be leading all global channel marketing.

Fusco worked on the eBook with Eventgroove, and commented:

“Since 2019, raffle organisers have raised over $1.4 billion with Eventgroove. Clearly, raffles are an extremely effective way for nonprofit organisations to raise money, so we are thrilled to offer this free resource to nonprofits. Using it, they’ll make informed decisions with regards to their raffle campaign fundraising strategy and execution, helping them to earn as much for their cause as possible.”

Eventgroove operates in the US, Canada, Australia and the UK, where it has been supporting clients over the last ten years. Each year, over 35,000 nonprofits use its platform for their fundraising activity.

