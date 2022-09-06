Child of Wales Awards to return for second outing in 2023 Child of Wales Awards 2022 Courageous Family winner The Roberts Family with James Harper, Principality Building Society

Following the inaugural Child of Wales Awards in March this year, a date has been confirmed for their return in 2023 with applications now open.

The 2023 awards will once again shine a light on the achievements of children and young people across Wales, and will take place on Friday 24 March at Mercure Holland House in Cardiff. Headline sponsored by Principality Building Society, the event will be raising funds, via an auction and raffle, for Welsh children’s charities Ty Hafan and Hope House Ty Gobaith.

Covering every part of Wales, the 11 award categories will award outstanding personal courage, bravery, sporting, and creative achievements as well as recognising the young people who help others – championing causes in their communities, protecting the environment, caring for others, and fundraising.

Nominations for the awards are now open, for all children 18 and under, and will remain open until the 21 October with judging beginning in early November. A mixture of representatives from the award sponsors, celebrities, and independent advisors will form the panel.

Events Director of the Awards, Ashleigh Kerr, said:

“We are delighted to have received some fantastic nominations so far – stories about children that are inspirational and uplifting despite the adversity that some of them have faced. But we want to hear more stories. For us, this is about creating a legacy for many years to come and shining a light on some of the amazing children of Wales.”

The 2022 awards covered stories including Monmouthshire sisters, Holly & Emily Walker, who have raised in excess of £185,000 in honour of their brother Tom. WCMX star, and now Commonwealth Games Bronze Winner, Lily Rice, was honoured with the Young Sporting Hero Award and a light was shone on the Roberts Family, who have overcome a cancer diagnosis on both children.