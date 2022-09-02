Charity leaders urge government to provide immediate & meaningful financial support

Leaders from across the voluntary sector have joined together to issue an open letter to the government, urging it to do more in response to the worsening cost of living crisis.

The statement, co-signed by more than 40 CEOs, Directors and Presidents, asks the government to deliver immediate and meaningful financial support to those in greatest need. It also asks for targeted financial support for charities and voluntary organisations on the frontline, and that the government ensures the sector is included in any plans to provide support to businesses.

The government must provide bold and fast financial support to help communities during the cost of living crisis. We need to work together to find solutions, and so together with partners we are calling on the government to…



🧵 1/5 #CostOfLivingCrisis

It says:

“People in this country are facing an economic crisis of a magnitude not experienced for decades… Just as in the pandemic, this crisis will affect all of us to some degree, but it will hit hardest those who are already most disadvantaged.”

While the co-signatories acknowledge that finding the solutions to the crisis will take time, they draw attention to the fact that “meanwhile there is an urgent and growing need for immediate financial support to be channelled to those who need it most“, and adds: “This is going to be a tough winter for everyone, but for those in greatest need it will be catastrophic. It is essential that urgent action is taken to support those individuals, and to ensure that they are able to access the help that they will need to get them through.”

The letter also highlights that while charities play an essential role in supporting people through crises, they are experiencing the same increases in fuel, energy, and salary costs as businesses are, while income drops and demand for services increases.

It warns that, post-pandemic: “Many charities and voluntary organisations have little or nothing left to see them through this second tsunami of need.”

Co-signatories include leaders from NCVO, ACEVO, SCVO, Bond, Chartered Institute of Fundraising, Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales, Charity Finance Group, GirlGuiding, and Homeless Link.