Participant-led conference for fundraisers to take place in October

Fundraising Space, a participant-led conference where fundraisers come together to share their experience and learn from one another, takes place in October.

Designed for fundraisers, by fundraisers, Fundraising Space is organised and run in partnership with digital mobilisation agency more onion. It combines presentations and case studies alongside Open Space sessions shaped on the day by the ideas and interests of participants.

The conference takes place on 13 October at the Foundry in London’s Oval and will feature a keynote talk from insight agency BritainThinks, which will be sharing its latest research into the impact of the cost of living crisis on the public’s mood and behaviour and what it means for fundraising.

Fundraisers from across the sector will also share what they’ve been doing differently to improve their individual giving strategies. This will be followed by Open Space, which is a chance for participants to talk to them, as well as each other, about their challenges and opportunities, and shape the agenda for the rest of the day.

Fundraising Space will be a partly hybrid event where the day’s presentations can be viewed live or on-demand for 30 days afterwards. Tickets cost £95 for anyone attending in person, and £25 for the online presentations only.

Fundraising Space was founded by fundraisers Andrew Taylor-Dawson, Glyn Thomas and Rebecca Turner, seeks to break down barriers between digital and non-digital fundraising, campaigning, communications and marketing. It supports innovation in fundraising by creating space for sharing and learning, crowdsourcing useful digital fundraising resources and running regular events where anyone involved in fundraising can come and share their knowledge and experience, and learn from fellow professionals.

All event information including the agenda, FAQs and event policies as well as the booking form are on the website.