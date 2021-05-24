Winners of inaugural Legacy Futures Awards announced

Legacy giving consultancy group Legacy Futures has announced the winners of its inaugural awards, which support those working in the gifts in wills and in memory sectors.

There are three Legacy Futures Awards: The Crispin Ellison Bursary Awards, named in memory of former Legacy Link Director Crispin Ellison, The Legacy Future Leader Award, and The Legacy Futures Innovation Award.

The Crispin Ellison Bursary Awards offer training bursaries, and Carolyn Jones, University of Liverpool is the overall winner, receiving a bursary for the Certificate in Charity Legacy Administration CiCLA qualification, worth £1000. There are also two runners up: Michael Tivey, from the London Symphony Orchestra and Sara Sullivan, from Wessex Cancer Trust. They both win training courses to support their development as legacy administrators provided by the Institute of Legacy Management, worth £250 each.

The judges commented:

“Carolyn’s application demonstrated a real commitment to developing her knowledge in legacy administration. We were particularly impressed by her passion to grow legacy giving within higher education and her plans to share her newly acquired knowledge among her peers at other institutions. As a recipient of the award, Carolyn would be invaluable in championing and educating legacy colleagues across this growing area of legacy income.”

The Legacy Futures Award, which highlights a future legacy leader, aged under 35, has been won by Emma Bowles, from ellenor.

The judges commented:

“Emma demonstrated passion for legacies and sharing it with colleagues, care staff and supporters of ellenor hospice. Since she joined the team there has been a 20% growth in In-memory income.”

She receives six months of one-to-one mentoring, plus tickets to attend the 2021 ILM conference and the 2021 CIOF Legacy Fundraising conference.

The Legacy Futures Innovation Award, which supports those looking to enhance their understanding, approach or administration in the long-term, goes to Bransby Horses, for its Create Your Legacy campaign.

The judges said:

“The simple yet impactful way in which Bransby Horses reframed how to talk about legacies demonstrated creativity, innovation and applied research to legacy marketing practice.”

It wins advisory support to the value of £5,000 from Legacy Futures.

Entries were received from charities of all sizes and sectors, with the winners selected by an independent judging panel:

Daisy Board, In-Memory Officer, Cystic Fibrosis Trust

Jensen Calleemootoo, Senior Development Manager – Legacies, Wood Green, The Animals Charity

Laura Kennedy, Senior Legacy Officer, Marie Curie

Doyin Max-Lino, Legacy Administration Manager, Christian Aid

Ligia Peña, CFRE, MInstF, Legacy and Fundraising Coach/Consultant

Matt Smith, Supporter Engagement & Legacy Manager at London’s Air Ambulance Charity

Commenting on the awards, Ashley Rowthorn, CEO, Legacy Futures said:

“We created the Legacy Futures Awards to support the sector and to use our expertise to help charities and organisations in their legacy journey. “We want to thank every person and organisation that took the time to enter and share their great work with us and of course, our panel of judges for their commitment to the Awards. Huge congratulations to all the winners. We’re excited to see what comes next in their Gifts in Wills and In Memory fundraising.”

