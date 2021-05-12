Survey: how do hospices approach legacy marketing?

Legacy Futures and db associates are undertaking research into how hospices approach legacies and legacy marketing.

Previous research has indicated that hospices are falling behind other charities in the healthcare sector in terms of the growth of legacy income, and that hospices’ investment in legacy marketing is lower than other charities.

This survey will compare the attitudes and perspectives of hospices to the wider charitable sector, as revealed in the Strengthening Charities’ Resilience with Legacies – Legacy Foresight report undertaken last year. Some of the headline findings from that report are that:

The proportion of wills with a charitable bequest rose by 24% in the last 10 years

in the last 10 years The number of wills with charitable bequests is forecast to grow by 23% in the next decade

in the next decade Legacy income is set to double by 2050

1,600 charities received a legacy for the first time in 2019

charities received a legacy for the first time in 2019 65% of respondents said that legacies are a top fundraising priority

of respondents said that legacies are a top fundraising priority 62% are increasing their legacy marketing budget in the current year.

David Burland of db associates said:

“With predictions of legacy income continuing to increase in the next decade but also much increased competition amongst charities, it is really important that hospices carefully consider their strategies.”

Hospice fundraisers as well as senior directors and trustees are invited to contribute their experiences and views by 28 May 2021.

Photo by Bret Kavanaugh on Unsplash

113 total views, 113 views today