Survey: how do hospices approach legacy marketing?

Howard Lake | 12 May 2021 | News

Legacy Futures and db associates are undertaking research into how hospices approach legacies and legacy marketing.

Previous research has indicated that hospices are falling behind other charities in the healthcare sector in terms of the growth of legacy income, and that hospices’ investment in legacy marketing is lower than other charities.

This survey will compare the attitudes and perspectives of hospices to the wider charitable sector, as revealed in the Strengthening Charities’ Resilience with Legacies – Legacy Foresight report undertaken last year. Some of the headline findings from that report are that:

David Burland of db associates said:

“With predictions of legacy income continuing to increase in the next decade but also much increased competition amongst charities, it is really important that hospices carefully consider their strategies.”

Hospice fundraisers as well as senior directors and trustees are invited to contribute their experiences and views by 28 May 2021.

