PayPoint extends reach with completion of RSM 2000 acquisition

Digital payments firm PayPoint has completed the acquisition of digital payment services provider RSM 2000 Ltd.

The move marks a further step change in PayPoint’s strategic delivery, with RSM 2000’s clients spanning sectors such as charities, not-for-profit organisations and SMEs in the UK, which will bolster PayPoint’s market reach.

The acquisition will enhance PayPoint’s existing MultiPay digital payments portfolio: bringing Direct Debit capability in-house, adding mobile payment products and enabling reach into new sectors, such as charities, not-for-profit and events. RSM 2000’s EventPay solution provides card terminal hire and connectivity for SMEs attending shows and fairs across the UK.

Danny Vant, Client Services Director, PayPoint commented:

“Our acquisition of RSM 2000 is the latest step in the acceleration of our strategic delivery, strengthening our position further to take advantage of the trends that have accelerated over the past year due to Covid-19, particularly the continued shift from cash to digital payments. We are delighted to welcome everyone at RSM 2000 to the PayPoint Group and are looking forward to working together to grow our digital payments capability.”

Nigel Waters, Managing Director of RSM 2000 Ltd added:

“This move is an exciting one for RSM 2000 as it enables us and our customers to benefit from the expertise and greater breadth of digital payment channels that the PayPoint Group offers. Both organisations are committed to delivering the high quality of service and solutions that our customers have come to expect as we integrate into the PayPoint team in the coming months.”

