Famous faces to represent small charities at Spring Funder crowdfunding event

The Funding Network’s Spring Funder takes place next week, with three grassroots charities pitching before a live crowdfunding session, and broadcaster David Dimbleby, Radio 4’s Sheila Dillon and former sprinter and now media commentator, Jeanette Kwakye, representing the charities pitching.

The event, which is open to all, takes place on Wednesday 24 March starting at 6pm.

The Funding Network’s live crowdfunding events offer people the opportunity to hear short pitches from leaders of grassroots charities working to address some of society’s most pressing problems and underserved beneficiary groups.

This Spring Funder will see the three charities each make five-minute pitches, with the audience then having the opportunity to ask questions before taking part in a live crowdfunding session to support their causes. The public figure representing each charity will also tell the audience why they have their support.

The event gives the charities the opportunity to raise thousands of pounds, make connections, and raise the profile of their work.

Charities pitching at TFN’S Spring Funder are:

– Hackney Laces, a growing network of football clubs run by the community for the community, providing opportunities and support to girls and women on and off the pitch. Sponsored by Jeanette Kwakye.

– Five Talents, which supports rural communities in eastern Africa facing economic hardship, providing a safe place to save and borrow money and offering business skills training to help kick-start small businesses. Sponsored by David Dimbleby.

– Feedback UK, which is working to regenerate nature by transforming the food system. Formed in reaction to the global challenge of food waste, Feedback UK is looking to create a locally-led alternative to surplus food redistribution to address food insecurity and waste in Knowsley, Merseyside. Sponsored by Sheila Dillon.

Thrilled that these 3 famous faces are getting behind grassroots charities to max their support through live #crowdfunding More info here 👉https://t.co/JJCJWMnhGG #SpringFunder pic.twitter.com/QqHuh0Ukou — The Funding Network (@FundingNetwork) March 18, 2021

Speaking in advance of the event, David Dimbleby said:

“I’m really looking forward to TFN’s crowdfunding event, to sharing the great work being done by Five Talents and to hearing from the other charities which will be pitching. The pandemic has hit the disadvantaged hardest of all. There was never a more important time to come together, learn about and support those less fortunate than ourselves.”

TFN’s Chief Executive, Eugenie Harvey said: