Legacy Futures launches awards programme for gifts in Wills & In Memory sectors

Recently launched legacy giving consultancy group Legacy Futures has announced an awards programme to support those working in the gifts in Wills and In Memory sectors.

The Legacy Futures Awards comprise three Awards: The Crispin Ellison Bursary Awards, The Legacy Future Leader Award and The Legacy Futures Innovation Award.

Applications close on 31 March 2021, with winners notified in May.

Crispin Ellison Bursary Awards

The Crispin Ellison Bursary Awards are named in memory of former Legacy Link Director Crispin Ellison.

The main bursary is open to any individual working or volunteering in a legacy giving role in the UK, regardless of the size of their charity, and covers the cost of one successful applicant attaining one Certificate in Charity Legacy Administration CiCLA qualification worth £1000.

There are also two further bursaries available for two runners-up to cover the cost of any two-day online training provided by the Institute of Legacy Management, worth £250 each. These are open to people working in the UK or Australia.

The Legacy Future Leader Award

The Legacy Future Leader Award will highlight and support someone under 35. it gives young Gifts in Wills and In-Memory professionals the opportunity to engage with experts from Legacy Futures over a period of six months through one-to-one mentoring. The winner will also receive free tickets to attend the 2021 ILM conference and the 2021 CIOF Legacy Fundraising conference.

The Legacy Futures Innovation Award

The third award is open to any organisation that demonstrates its commitment to innovation in Gift in Wills and In-Memory fundraising. It aims to support teams looking to enhance their understanding, approach or administration, in the long-term, by providing advisory support to the value of £5000.

Full information on the awards and how to apply is available on the Legacy Futures website. Legacy Futures launched in January, to support charities throughout the donor journey and comprises Legacy Foresight, Legacy Voice, and Legacy Link.