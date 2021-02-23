Free support for Midlands charities from the gunnercooke foundation

Law firm gunnercooke is seeking Midlands-based charities to offer free support to through its charity arm, the gunnercooke foundation.

The gunnercooke foundation connects businesses with charities and not for profits through several projects including inspire* and infuse*. Work includes supporting charity CEOs to enhance their effectiveness, growing charities’ networks and services through peer support hubs, mentoring, workshops and 1-2-1 sessions to grow business techniques and strategies, as well as undertaking projects for its charities.

The firm recently opened its new office in the centre of Birmingham and now has plans to grow the foundation’s work in this region.

The Midlands hub is currently led by gunnercooke Partner Claire-Elaine Arthurs, who is dual qualified as both a Solicitor and Business Strategy Consultant and has a history of working with not-for-profit and charitable organisations in the area.

Arthurs commented:

“As part of our growth in the Midlands we are reaching out to more charities and not-for-profit enterprises in the area to offer our support. We have a fantastic network of business leaders and industry professionals who are committed to supporting third sector leaders grow their organisations so that they can achieve more and make the difference they want to see in the world happen faster.”

gunnercooke Co-Founder, Darryl Cooke, commented:

“We live in an unequal society and the pandemic has exposed some harsh truths, so we have a real responsibility to do as much as we can to help. The gunnercooke foundation is already helping 80 small and medium sized charities across the UK, by helping them to grow the good work that they do including connecting them with business experts in their area. “I’d also like to appeal to industry leaders to get involved with our projects. CSR is so much more than painting a fence or a staff away day. The gunnercooke foundation gives a range of ways for businesspeople to use their skills, experience and expertise to help the third sector develop and thrive. It’s a fantastic opportunity for leaders to make a direct difference in their local community.”

Charities can find out more about the gunnercooke foundation and apply for free membership via the website.