CRUK launches its first EDI strategy

Cancer Research UK, has launched its first charity-wide Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) strategy.

The strategy outlines the charity’s commitments and sets out the immediate actions it will take in its drive to improve, and accelerate progress and change.

Touching on all aspects of the charity’s work, it aims to:

Reduce cancer inequalities through its work and in partnership with others

Develop a more diverse and inclusive research community through the research it funds

Build an inclusive and diverse culture for all its people so they can succeed and feel like they belong

Achieve diversity across its governance, advisory and leadership structures making sure decisions are made in an inclusive way

Engage with people in ways that are inclusive, relevant and accessible

The EDI strategy is also underpinned by a number of principles:

To become an anti-racist charity and challenge racism and discrimination in the scope of its work

Work collaboratively across the charity and with other likeminded organisations to achieve its vision and to leverage more impact

Become an accessible charity that treats people with dignity and respect in every interaction

Use its influence to promote equality and inclusion internally and in its work with others

Continue to improve, adopt best practices and learn from others

Collect data where the charity does not have it, to deepen its understanding of its audiences and better inform its work

Michelle Mitchell, Cancer Research UK Chief Executive, said: