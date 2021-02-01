CRUK launches its first EDI strategy

Cancer Research UK, has launched its first charity-wide Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) strategy.
The strategy outlines the charity’s commitments and sets out the immediate actions it will take in its drive to improve, and accelerate progress and change.
Touching on all aspects of the charity’s work, it aims to:
- Reduce cancer inequalities through its work and in partnership with others
- Develop a more diverse and inclusive research community through the research it funds
- Build an inclusive and diverse culture for all its people so they can succeed and feel like they belong
- Achieve diversity across its governance, advisory and leadership structures making sure decisions are made in an inclusive way
- Engage with people in ways that are inclusive, relevant and accessible
The EDI strategy is also underpinned by a number of principles:
- To become an anti-racist charity and challenge racism and discrimination in the scope of its work
- Work collaboratively across the charity and with other likeminded organisations to achieve its vision and to leverage more impact
- Become an accessible charity that treats people with dignity and respect in every interaction
- Use its influence to promote equality and inclusion internally and in its work with others
- Continue to improve, adopt best practices and learn from others
- Collect data where the charity does not have it, to deepen its understanding of its audiences and better inform its work
Michelle Mitchell, Cancer Research UK Chief Executive, said:
“We’re a large organisation, employing thousands of people and supported by many thousands more volunteers. We believe we have a clear responsibility to address inequalities and to promote equality, diversity and inclusion in all of these areas.
“I’m thrilled that we’re taking this step forward as a charity. We have made significant progress over recent years, but we have much further to go. We are publishing this strategy in the spirit of transparency, so we’ll publish our progress each year and we’ll be open about where we can improve.”
