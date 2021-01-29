Funding offered for technology-focused road safety projects

The Road Safety Trust is inviting applications for funding for technology-focussed road safety projects. The charity has a vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on UK roads.

Grants of between £25,000 and £200,000 are invited from public and private organisations, registered charities and not for profits from across the UK. Grants are available for projects lasting up to three years that explore how technology can reduce road offending and improve road safety.

Applications open on 25th February.



The Road Safety Trust is the largest road safety grant giver in the UK and funds vital research and practical interventions committed to reducing the number of people killed or injured on UK roads. Since it was established in 2014, the Road Safety Trust has awarded grants worth £3.7m to 49 different projects.

The Trust’s Sally Lines said: “We hope this grant scheme will result in high quality applications that really explore the use of technology to improve road safety. This will in turn help us work towards our vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on UK roads.

She added: “We are committed to supporting projects that are innovative, with the potential to be seen through to practical implementation and that will enhance the knowledge and practice of the road safety community. This funding round is for projects with a focus on vehicle or infrastructure technology or new technological applications or tools.

Urging potential applicants to review the trust’s eligibility criteria, she concluded: “Applications should address a specific road safety problem and explain why it has been chosen. Vehicle-based system applications should show awareness of current and future plans in vehicle regulation.”

Applications to the main theme programme will be open from 25 February 2021 until 19 April 2021.