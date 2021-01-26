Funding round-up for January 2021

Here’s our latest round-up of funding opportunities and developments from established funders and new entrants.



Longleigh Foundation

The Longleigh Foundation has increased its individual grant funding by more than 2,000 per cent and nearly 400 per cent for projects and research grants aiming to transform the lives of those living in the social housing sector.

Set up by housing provider Stonewater in 2015 the Foundation receives annual endowments as donations from the company.

In 2017-18 Longleigh issued £12,382 of funding through its individual grants programme and increased this figure to £268,760 in 2019-20. For this financial year it has boost funding for individuals in response to the huge increased demand for support generated by the pandemic’s impact.

Alongside its work to support individuals, Longleigh has also significantly boosted funds for projects and research grants from £171,600 to £845,919 in three years.

Matthew Good Foundation

The Matthew Good Foundation is expanding its support for small charities with an income of less than £50,000 per year. It is offering a share of £10,000.

Small charity or good cause with an income of less than £50k per year? If so, you can apply for a grant from the Matthew Good Foundation. It’s easy to apply, click the link to find out more. https://t.co/HRzOPh93RZ #fundingfriday pic.twitter.com/OElKVUN10M — Matthew Good Foundation (@MatthewGoodFoun) January 22, 2021

Vodafone Foundation

Vodafone Foundation is investing of €20 million to expand digital skills and education programmes across 13 European countries and Turkey.

It will fund local initiatives in Albania, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Turkey, and the UK. Spread over five years, this investment is expected to reach 16 million learners – primary and secondary learners, those who are not in education, employment or training, and the elderly – by 2025.

Nick Land, Chairman, Vodafone Group Foundation said: “As Vodafone Foundation marks its thirty-year anniversary connecting over one million learners to a quality education across Europe and Africa, we are pleased to support programmes such as these which can have such a great impact on the future of so many people.”

Chicken & Blues

‘Posh chicken shop’ brand Chicken & Blues has created the Chicken & Blues Neighbourhood Fund to centralise the company’s support of local causes throughout the year across Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole.

The launch of the fund follows a series of outreach projects undertaken by the brand throughout the Corona Virus lockdowns in 2020, in particular the support of NHS frontline workers.

Steve Crawford, co-founder, said: “We will do our best to support as many local causes as we can this year. Initially, we are committing £5,000 to the project. We also plan to put together multiple fundraising projects in the upcoming months to help us build the fund and in turn redistribute meaningful sums to those in need throughout 2021.” Nominations for eligible local causes are now open.

Quintain

Quintain, the developers of Wembley Park, have announced the recipients of the fourth round of funding for the Wembley Park Community Fund. The fund, originally intended to give out £150,000 over three years has been extended again for a fourth year.

Successful organisations include sports clubs, foodbanks, robotics and coding classes and a youth theatre group, all based in the local community.

The Fund is led by Quintain in partnership with The London Community Foundation, London Borough of Brent and key Wembley Park contractors John Sisk & Son, McLaren, Wates and McAleer & Rushe. It delivers grants to community sector organisations of between £5,000 and £10,000.