Free 12-month marketing package offer for 2 London or SE-based charities

Marketing agency STORY22 is offering two charities the chance to participate in a “Mastering Your Marketing” programme worth £15,000.

The free 12-month marketing package is for two small or medium sized London or

south east based charities, and will include up to 120 hours support to develop and implement a

marketing strategy to engage supporters and raise awareness of the charity and its cause.

Charities across all sectors are eligible to apply. They must be based in the South East, with a

turnover of less than £10m and beneficiaries in the UK. The deadline for applications is 18 December. Shortlisted charities will be notified on 23 December and STORY22 will arrange telephone interviews in early January to find out more about the applicants and their work, before announcing the two winning charities on 22 January 2021. The programme will start in February.

Sonya Whittam, Managing Director of Kent-based STORY22, explained:

“STORY22 has been closely watching the devastating effect the pandemic has had on

charities across the country. We have been so moved and worried about the long-term

consequences on the charitable sector that we knew we wanted to do our bit to help.

“When we set up STORY22 our vision was always to use our skills to help causes we felt

passionate about. We are now lucky enough to be in a position to do this and have decided to support two charities by offering a 12-month “Mastering Your Marketing” programme. “We will work closely with the winning charities to develop an effective marketing and

communications strategy, identify, engage and grow their online audiences and build a new and engaging website, to position them for future success. The programme can be tailored to each charity’s individual needs so they can maximise the opportunity on offer.”

More information on the programme and how to apply is available on the Story22 site.