12 corporate partnerships benefitting UK charities with fundraising & other support

From Charity of the Year partnerships to donations of money and goods, here are 12 companies currently supporting good causes around the UK.

Hermes UK and Emmaus

Homelessness charity Emmaus has announced that Hermes UK has become a corporate partner, supporting its aim to give its companions a home, meaningful work and a sense of belonging. The funds raised by Hermes will be used across the UK to expand the services the charity is able to offer.. With support from Hermes, Emmaus hopes to increase the number of people they can support in the UK and improve training and development opportunities that companions can access. Hermes will aim to raise a minimum of £100k for the charity through fundraising activities with clients and employees. The business is also exploring other ways to support the charity, including providing valuable work experience and work placements, running technology and interview training workshops and donating items for companions.

As we enter #Lockdown2 , we are working with charities and business leaders to help encourage businesses to release old unused laptops to the elderly, refugees and homeless https://t.co/o5wGcOfQKn #TechForGood #DigitalExclusion #SocialInclusion #covid19 @centrepointuk pic.twitter.com/19awNRdmdy — socialboxbiz (@SocialBoxBiz) November 6, 2020

GLA, SocialBox.Biz & London charities

The Greater London Authority (GLA) is giving away its old technology to a social enterprise, in a bid to help the vulnerable stay connected over the winter lockdown. The partnership between the GLA and SocialBox.Biz will see an initial 400 items of technology distributed to charities working with London’s elderly, homeless and refugees. SocialBox.Biz has agreed to securely wipe the data from the old laptops and computers, add open-source software, and distribute them to those in need through their charity partners, which include Age UK London and the Single Homeless Project.

TRICO & Speed of Sight

Original equipment wiper blade manufacturer, TRICO, is now the headline sponsor for charity, Speed Of Sight. Speed Of Sight is run by blind race car driver and multiple World Record holder, Mike Newman and co-founder John Galloway and hosts driving experiences for people with disabilities The charity has had four cars specially designed and built that allow people of all ages with disabilities to enjoy the excitement and thrill of driving. The vehicles, named after Mike’s guide dogs, are specially designed with dual controls and twin steering wheels and the buggies are equipped with hand controls. Speed Of Sight’s experiences take place nationwide at racing circuits, off road tracks or any venue with a large enough car park or area, where a circuit can be created.

Kleenex & In Kind Direct

Kleenex® is donating 250,000 of its new hygiene face masks to support charities. The face masks will be distributed across thousands of In Kind Direct’s charity partners, covering a wide range of causes across the UK such as food banks and community centres.

Primark & CHAS

Primark’s bag levy donations have reached the £1 million mark for CHAS. The company chose to give all bag levy sale proceeds to CHAS after the Scottish Government introduced a law for large retailers to impose a 5p minimum charge on all single use bags. Since the launch of the partnership in 2015, Primark has donated a total of £1.4 million to CHAS and handed over £241,000 this year alone.

Toyota & BBC Children in Need

Toyota (GB) has raised more than £1.1 million for BBC Children in Need’s 2020 Appeal. The sum was achieved through activities including fundraising by Toyota centres nationwide, which included a staff competition to guess the number of Pudseys in a GR Supra (main image), and a text-to-win prize draw for a Toyota Proace Matino Campervan, provided in association with Wellhouse Leisure. As part of its partnership with BBC Children in Need, Toyota also provided support vehicles for The One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge.

Northern Monk & NHS workers

Northern Monk brewery has given away 5,000 cans of its flagship beer, Faith, to NHS employees, front line care workers and educators across the UK. As a thank you for continuing to care for, and teach, the country during this difficult time, 5,000 cans of Faith were listed free of charge on Northern Monk’s online shop, encouraging people to ‘Keep The Faith’. This is the second time that Northern Monk has completed a 5,000 can donation – the brewery did the same thing back in March. The complimentary beer was available in packs of 4x330ml cans via Northern Monk’s online shop and all cans were claimed.

This is absolutely amazing news!! A huge thank you to everyone @DeutscheBank for raising so much for Hospice UK on #OneDay, this will make a massive difference to our work in helping reach people who desperately need expert hospice and end of life care💛 🌻 #PositiveImpact https://t.co/qS4bK48FTc — Hospice UK (@hospiceuk) November 25, 2020

Deutsche Bank & Hospice UK

Deutsche Bank employees have raised £722,000 for charity Hospice UK to help people up-and-down the country access hospice and end of life care and support. The bank dedicated its 14th annual One Day fundraising campaign to Hospice UK, its UK Charity of the Year for 2020 and 2021. This year’s event moved online to adhere to Covid restrictions, with employees pledging to donate a day’s salary to the cause. Deutsche Bank employees joined ITV Political Editor and Vice President of Hospice UK, Robert Peston and the charity’s CEO, Tracey Bleakley for ‘A Conversation With’ event with palliative care expert Dr Rachel Clarke, and took part in a virtual quiz with a host of celebrity stars, including BAFTA winning comedian, Jo Brand, cricketer Monty Panesar and DJ Fatboy Slim.

Aberdeen Standard Investments & London’s Air Ambulance

Aberdeen Standard Investments has confirmed a new three-year charity partnership with London’s Air Ambulance, having supported the charity since 2012. The new partnership, that will run until 2023, will continue to provide lifesaving funding to the London’s Air Ambulance service, whose advanced trauma team treat critically injured patients on the roadside and serve the ten million people living and working within London and the M25.

Hammerson Giving Back Project

Hammerson has launched its Giving Back Project, a new scheme which will see 88 charities, community groups and other organisations across the UK receive grants to support their work. As part of the initiative, Hammerson’s nine flagship destinations across the country are each distributing £20,000 to local charities. The Giving Back Project specifically aims to support groups that have been particularly badly impacted by the pandemic. Each centre collaborated with a local community foundation to oversee applications from charities and other groups, which were then reviewed by a panel. Successful applicants include Caring in Bristol, Leeds Women’s Aid, and CommuniCare.

An amazing team of more than 50 Ageas runners took part in a virtual event recently, raising an impressive amount for our charity of the year, Rays of Sunshine. This brilliant charity works to grant wishes for seriously ill children aged 3 to 18. https://t.co/MvAWRwtlBv pic.twitter.com/etsqexZSIN — Ageas Broker (@AgeasBroker) November 9, 2020

Ageas Insurance & Rays of Sunshine

Ageas Insurance has announced a year-long extension of its partnership with Rays of Sunshine. The partnership, which launched in January 2020, has raised £23,500 already. In spite of the restrictions during lockdown, from sponsored beard shaves and hosting virtual bingo sessions, to taking on personal challenges, Ageas staff have continued to support the charity. Additionally, during the month of October, Ageas staff hosted a Run4Wishes event, which saw over 50 employees take on a 10-mile run around their local areas and raised £12,000.

We are pleased to announce that our new ‘charities of the year’ are Childline (a service provided by @NSPCC) and @Shelter. Find out more about our charities and how they were selected. https://t.co/Nd30yAuyTE pic.twitter.com/yKY4nNICn6 — Bank of England (@bankofengland) November 10, 2020

Bank of England, Childline & Shelter

The Bank of England has chosen Childline and Shelter as its new Charities of the Year. Each year colleagues put forward charities of their choice via a nomination process. The nominated charities are shortlisted by staff and all colleagues then have the opportunity to vote for the charity they want to support. The two shortlisted charities with the highest number of votes become our charitable partners for a 12-month period.