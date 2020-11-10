Ecclesiastical’s 12 days of giving opens for nominations

Nominations are now open for Ecclesiastical Insurance’s annual 12 days of Christmas giving campaign.

Ecclesiastical Insurance is giving £120,000 to good causes as part of its campaign. 120 different charities will receive an early Christmas gift of a £1,000 donation, with 10 winners announced each weekday from 7 to 22 December.

Ecclesiastical is now inviting people to nominate a registered charity to benefit from this festive financial boost, with a deadline of 21 December.

Winners will be drawn at random, and the more times a charity is nominated the more chance it has of being selected. Ecclesiastical is also encouraging people to use their social media channels to ask others to vote for their favourite cause to give them the best possible chance of winning.

Mark Hews, Group CEO of Ecclesiastical, said: