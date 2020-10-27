Law firm seeks 20+ more charities to support

Law firm gunnercooke is looking for at least 20 more not for profits to support through its charity arm, the gunnercooke foundation.

The gunnercooke foundation connects businesses with charities and not for profits through several projects including inspire and infuse. Work includes supporting charity CEOs enhance their effectiveness, growing charities’ networks and services through peer support hubs, mentoring, workshops and 1-2-1 sessions to grow business techniques and strategies, as well as undertaking projects. Taking on the extra charities will bring its total member numbers up to 100.

gunnercooke Co-Founder, Darryl Cooke, said:

“We live in an unequal society and the pandemic has exposed some harsh truths, so we have a real responsibility to do as much as we can to help. The gunnercooke foundation is already helping 80 small and medium sized charities across the UK, by helping them to grow the good work that they do including connecting them with business experts in their area. Our business and our people are determined to do as much as we can. “We’re reaching out to charities and not for profits to offer our support. We have a fantastic group of businesspeople and industry professionals who are committed to supporting third sector leaders grow their not-for-profit businesses so they can do more good and faster. “I’d also like to appeal to industry leaders to get involved with our projects. Helping is so much more than painting a fence or a staff away day. The gunnercooke foundation gives a range of ways for business people to use their skills, experience and expertise to help the third sector develop and thrive. It’s a fantastic opportunity for leaders to make a direct difference in their local community.”

Charities can find out more about the gunnercooke foundation and apply for free membership via the website.