Charities urged to update funeral support in line with Covid-19 restrictions

With Covid-19 restrictions impacting funerals, Legacy Foresight is urging charities to update their funeral support.

In-memory motivated giving is worth around £2.2bn a year to UK charities, while funeral collections account for half of all donations and a third of the total value of gifts made in-memory. However, this year’s restrictions mean many people have been unable to attend funerals or give their loved ones the send-off they would want for them. As a result, Legacy Foresight is predicting that there could be a wave of ‘compensatory’ memorial events in spring/summer next year or as soon as restrictions are lifted.

To assess the information offered to supporters around funeral giving during the pandemic, it has reviewed the websites of 40 charities and hospices.

Research findings

Two thirds of charities made no acknowledgement of the coronavirus pandemic to their bereaved supporters, how difficult this might be for them and how the restrictions might be affecting their needs

Only 10% signposted supporters to the latest Government guidelines on planning and attending a funeral – including up-to-date news on restrictions

Just one charity offered to support the donor with any future/‘compensatory’ memorial event that they might be considering for a later date

Less than two-thirds of charities offered supporters an online collection page as an alternative to a physical collection at the funeral – focusing instead on methods that are (at least temporarily) redundant, such as collection envelopes

Advice for charities

Legacy Foresight notes that since lockdown began, many funeral directors have been proactive in offering families the option of an online funeral notice, allowing them to collect donations. Online platforms like tribute fund pages are also increasingly being sought out to memorialise loved ones and donate in their name.

It is urging charities to ensure they are also offering support, such as offering an actual presence – or charity collateral – on the day itself for those planning future memorials, and offering fundraising platforms to help celebrate, memorialise and fundraise in memory of the loved one, if they were a supporter.

Kate Jenkinson, head of in-memory consultancy at Legacy Foresight, said:

“Charities have an unprecedented opportunity to support families who are planning memorials for their loved ones, but they urgently need to make their information about funerals more agile and responsive to the times. Offering dynamic and reliable information around funeral giving – including relevant donation options – is one of the best ways charities can help those who come forward in memory of a loved one. It should be a core part of their overall strategy of support in these times.”

Jonathan Davies, Trustee of MuchLoved, added: