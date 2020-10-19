Funding offer for organisations tackling fuel poverty

Grants of up to £20,000 are available to not-for-profit organisations and community groups helping local communities combat the growing threat of fuel poverty during the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding is available from the fourth round of UK Power Network‘s Power Partners support scheme. UK Power Networks distribute electricity across London, the South East and East of England, and its Power Partners community fund invests around £300,000 annually. Applications for round 4 are now open and run until 15 November.

The funding will focus on support services to increase energy resilience and income maximisation with a key focus on projects which support those experiencing emerging vulnerabilities resulting from coronavirus or entering fuel poverty as a result of the pandemic.

As such, all applicants need to show how funding will deliver new activity, particularly the following:

Supports hard-to-reach or seldom-heard communities within the UK Power Networks areas (London, the South East and East of England).

Supports people in vulnerable circumstances or living on a low income within the UK Power Networks area.

Supports individuals or communities who are experiencing emerging vulnerabilities resulting from COVID-19 or entering into fuel poverty as a result of the pandemic within the UK Power Networks area.

Supports people living in areas with high levels of deprivation within the UK Power Networks area.

Helps to address fuel poverty, increase energy awareness, reduce energy demand and/or access the benefits associated with low carbon technologies and smart tariffs.

Could be replicated or scaled up.

Could be recognised as best practice or innovative.

The fund is administered in partnership with the Centre for Sustainable Energy, and applications can be made via their website. More details can also be sought by emailing powerpartners@cse.org.uk or calling 0117 934 1400.

Giulia Privitera, social sustainability strategy and programme manager for UK Power Networks, said:

“We understand people’s circumstances may have been changed by coronavirus, and a growing number of households are now needing help. “There are real financial difficulties in keeping hard-to-heat homes warm so we have focused the fourth round of our Power Partners scheme on targeted support through the charities and organisations who can provide it in the most innovative way. We take an inclusive approach and aim to reach as many people as possible, from families to individuals who are living in vulnerable circumstances. “For some people this will be the first time they might need to reach out for support as their financial and social circumstances have recently changed. We seek organisations who have found new Covid-safe ways to help those who are struggling the most.”

Main image: previous funding recipient HEET from London.