The North Face opens fund to support post-Covid-19 exploration

The North Face has opened a €1m fund to provide financial support to anyone who makes exploration possible, from mountain guides to climbing coaches, urban climbing gyms, and ski schools.

The COVID-19 Explore Fund is open to registered companies and charities in the UK, Germany, France, and Italy, and aims to ensure those who have worked to foster and inspire exploration before will be able to do so once again when the time comes.

This includes:

Conservation groups and organisations​

Outdoor charities​

Outdoor industry associations​

Organisations or companies involved in the following sports/ activities:​ camping, environmental education, hiking, kayaking, rock climbing, indoor rock climbing, skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, trail running, alpinism​

Applicants can ask for up to €50,000, and the brand will work with national and local outdoor officials to allocate funds and support recovery throughout the crisis. The window for applications is open until 22 May.

The announcement is part of the brand’s ongoing response to the crisis, which has also seen The North Face athlete team members provide free home workouts for people and weekly film premieres online.

Jan Van Leeuwen, GM, The North Face EMEA, said: