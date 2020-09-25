Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

nfpSynergy monitor shows proportion giving sank to record low this summer

Posted by on 25 September 2020 in News
The percentage of people donating dropped over the summer, according to nfpSynergy’s latest Charity Awareness Monitor, with 54% of people questioned in August saying they had given in the last three months – a 15% fall from the previous quarter.

This is the lowest level ever recorded by nfpSynergy, with the 45-54 age bracket seeing the biggest drop. The AB social group however saw the lowest drop, with 70% saying they had given in the previous three months, down from 79% in the previous period.

28% overall also said they had given less in last 12 months than previous years – again a record low.

Regular giving however has held up according to nfpSynergy’s data, with 22% saying they have a direct debit or standing order, and 18% via a charity website, with membership up slightly at 15%.

Buying from and giving to charity shops was also down. 27% bought something from a charity shop in August, falling from 44% in January, while a third donated to a charity shop, down from 47% at the beginning of the year.

However, 63% of the public believe charities should continue to fundraise, while 17% of donors expect to give more to charity in the next 12 months, compared to 12% who expect to give less.

nfpSynergy surveys a representative sample of the UK general public – 1,000 adults, aged 16+ for its Charity Awareness Monitor research. A blog on the findings is available on the nfpSynergy site.

 

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

