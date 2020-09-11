10 charities unite to raise funds in The Massive Get Together

Ten UK charities will unite next week in The Massive Get Together: an online charity fundraising event staged in response to Covid’s impact on the sector.

The Massive Get Together takes place on Thursday 17 September, and will include celebrity entertainment and performance including no 1 hits, comedy, and surprise special guest appearances, as well as prize draws, in a bid to raise £500,000.

The collaborative variety event is the idea of Volunteering Matters, and will see the charity partnering with Marie Curie, The Children’s Trust, St John Ambulance, The Royal Voluntary Service, FareShare, Thames Hospice, #LoveYourNeighbour, Crisis, and The Conservation Volunteers for the evening.

Streaming live and online at 8pm and hosted from London by TV and radio presenters Gaby Roslin and Amanda Byram to an anticipated audience of more than 20,000, the charities are inviting the nation to ‘take the night off’ and enjoy the event with them.

During the event, Roslin and Byram will be welcoming stars from stage and screen including 80s singer songwriter Chesney Hawkes, comedians Nina Conti, Alex Brooker, Adam Hills and Basil Brush, singer Nadine Coyle, musician Myleene Klass, singer songwriters Sophie Ellis-Bextor, JC Stewart, Donel, Callum Beattie, theatre performers Mischief Theatre, all round entertainer Max Boyce, NHS doctor, author, presenter and charity ambassador Dr. Ranj Singh and orchestra RSNO.

People can access the event by giving a £10 donation on Crowdfunder.

Chief Executive of Volunteering Matters and Founder of the Massive Get Together Paul Reddish said:

“This year the nations’ charities have been critical to so many. They’ve been at the heart of much of the Covid-19 response – from delivering food to supporting those most isolated in every community throughout the UK. Their staff and volunteers continue to provide these vital services, such as end of life care and key support for the vulnerable, despite of the ongoing conditions created by this pandemic.” “We thought if leading members of the charity sector could come together and join forces, then collectively we could unite and help each other respond on mass to the impact of Covid-19. That’s the thinking behind the Massive Get Together – when charities unite, to entertain us all.”

Debbie Raven, Chief Executive, Thames Hospice commented: