KFC Foundation invites grant applications from local charities supporting young people

The KFC Foundation has launched its first public call for applications for funding from local, grassroots organisations that are empowering young people in the UK.

The foundation supports grassroots organisations “in the heart of KFC restaurant communities”. In particular it supports “organisations which empower young people to fulfil their potential and build a positive future by providing spaces that allow young people to feel safe and secure, helping them to unlock talent, build life skills, provide mentoring and improve their chances to gain meaningful employment.”

It is offering grants of between £200 and £2,000 each. Applications close on 25 September 2020.

How to apply

The grant programme is available for:

registered charities

registered community interest companies

unincorporated clubs or associations or unregistered charities

To be eligible organisations must have an annual turnover of less than £300,000.

They must also:

• benefit young people aged 11-25 years old

• support those in a position of social disadvantage (i.e. care leavers, those experiencing homelessness, young carers, young parents, young people at risk of or with experience of the criminal justice system)

• empower young people to fulfil their potential and build a positive future by providing spaces that allow young people to feel safe and secure, helping them to unlock talent, build life skills, provide mentoring and improve their chances to gain meaningful employment.

• be near to a KFC restaurant

• demonstrate positive results from their project within 12 months of our funding being received

To apply, organisations should submit a two-minute video about their project.

Louise Norris at the KFC Foundation said: “Our restaurants are at the heart of high streets up and down the country and we’re proud to serve these communities… We want to empower young people at the heart of our communities, by supporting grassroots organisations who are doing great things, working tirelessly to improve the lives of young people. Funds are available so get your applications in now! ”

The KFC Foundation (formerly the KFC Add Hope Foundation) was set up in 2015 and has since then made grants totalling £5 million to charities.