Likelihood to give has increased with Covid, survey shows

Over half of people gave to charity during lockdown, and all ages say they are more likely to donate now than they were three months ago, with Gen Z and Millennials the most likely, according to a new survey.

Donor Pulse, from Enthuse, is a new quarterly look at how donors and supporters are feeling about fundraising and giving, with this edition looking at the changing habits and attitudes towards charities, fundraising and donating during and after lockdown, and surveying 1,002 members of the UK public.

During lockdown (April-June), 59% of the public made a donation to charity, with just under a third (32%) stating they made donations to multiple charities. Gen Z (18-24 year olds) were the most generous with 84% making a donation during this time, followed by 65-80 year olds where more than two thirds had made a donation.

Overall, likelihood to give has increased by 12% across all age groups with 24% of the public saying they have seen charities more positively over the last three months. 50% of Gen Z (18-24 year olds) say they are now more likely to give than they were three months ago, along with 27% of millennials. In fact likelihood to give has increased in every age group.

64% of the public overall also say they are likely to give in the next three months. The top stated drivers for this were: more people, animals and charities suffering (45%), a desire to support charities unsupported by the government during the crisis (40%), and key workers needing help (36%).

During April-June, one in three gave to public health charities, while just under one in five said they had donated to foodbanks and homelessness charities, and one in eight said they had given to local causes. International charities fared less well with 1 in 10 people donating to them, and the report showing an 8% drop in willingness to donate to international causes in future.

Not everyone could remember who they donated to however, at 56% of 18-24 year olds and 40% of 25-54 year olds unable to recall the name. 55-64 year olds (67%) and 65-80 year olds (80%) however showed strong recall.

Commenting, Chester Mojay-Sinclare, Enthuse Founder and CEO, said:

“The inability of a third of donors to remember the name of the charity they last donated to presents a significant issue for the third sector. With uncertain times ahead, charities have to look at how they put their brand front and centre of fundraising.”

Enthuse also found that more than one in 10 people (12%) used lockdown to try out a virtual fundraiser, and nearly half (47%) said they would be interested in taking part in one in the future.