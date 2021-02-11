Pandemic sees 60% more people dependent on charity donations

Figures from In Kind Direct show 60% more people to now be dependent on charity donations, due to the impact of the pandemic.

In Kind Direct distributes consumer goods donated by companies including P&G, Unilever UK, and Kimberly-Clark to UK charitable organisations working in the UK and overseas, connecting companies and products to thousands of charities, community groups, food banks and schools.

It has revealed that:

Since the summer, charities, community groups, food banks, and schools have been supporting 60% more people to access essentials every week.

Toiletries, cleaning and hygiene products are most needed.

Technology solutions, learning and office supplies, and books, toys and games are also increasingly needed to support families.

Nearly all (97%) have seen the continued need for technology products due to the demands of homeschooling and working from home.

Its network of thousands of charitable organisations have reported an 84% continued and increasing demand for their services that will deliver a continuous supply of family essentials around the UK.

So far this winter In Kind Direct has worked with 2,052 charities, and at the service’s peak over Christmas 2020, supported 220,000 people each week.

Today, 11 February, In Kind Direct is launching the #commUNITY campaign, to raise awareness of the issue and to encourage more businesses to come on board and donate products to help families in need across the UK.

We're excited to launch our #commUNITY project, urgently distributing life's essentials to those in need. If your company has products to donate, contact us and we'll get them to where they're needed: https://t.co/C3tL4qKzaJ pic.twitter.com/NXSTKSsdTu — In Kind Direct (@InKindDirect) February 3, 2021

Rosanne Gray, CEO In Kind Direct said:

“All our donors make a real difference giving UK families access to everyday essentials and making sure no one gets left behind. With 1 in 5 in the UK currently living in poverty*, it’s never been more needed. These products are not just important parts of everyday life; they’re vital anchors of ‘normality’ and create a sense of value and self-worth. Cleanliness, food and children’s toys are the cornerstones of the family unit, and without them we see serious damage done to confidence, self-esteem and overall mental health. We want to connect more companies with more communities to distribute more of life’s essentials to where they’re needed”



