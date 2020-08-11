£5 coin released to commemorate British Red Cross 150th anniversary

The Royal Mint has launched a £5 commemorative coin to celebrate the British Red Cross’s 150th anniversary, which was on 4 August.

It is first UK coin dedicated to the charity, and features bespoke artwork by Henry Gray. The coin carries the words ‘The Power of Kindness’ beneath the design of the British Isles with the charity’s instantly recognisable red cross. The edge inscription also bears a current motto of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, ‘PER HUMANITATEM AD PACEM’, which translates to ‘THROUGH HUMANITY TO PEACE’. More can be read on the design on the Royal Mint site.

There are four versions on offer: the Brilliant Uncirculated in fold-out packaging that tells the story of the British Red Cross, available for £17, and increasing in value, the Silver, Piedford and Gold versions, with the latter available in an edition of 250 for £2,640 each.

Tomorrow is a special day for us! Last week @RoyalMintUK launched a commemorative £5 coin to mark our 150th anniversary! pic.twitter.com/cPnk1RsgW8 — British Red Cross (@BritishRedCross) August 3, 2020

The Royal Mint will pay 2.5%-3% (depending on the coin) of the proceeds from the sale of this line of coins to Britcross Limited, a subsidiary of the British Red Cross Society, which makes an annual donation to the charity.

The anniversary also saw members of the Royal Family come together to recognise the work of the volunteers, staff, supporters and partners of the charity. The Queen, the charity’s Patron, sent a message of thanks to volunteers and staff, while its President, the Prince of Wales, introduced its new online exhibition ‘150 voices’, the Duchess of Cambridge wrote a letter to 150 nominated staff and volunteers, each of which will also receive one of the coins, and Princess Alexandra, its Vice-President, telephoned one of the charity’s longest-serving volunteers.