Fundraising campaign launches to support mental health of Covid’s forgotten taxpayers

Organisers of national campaign ForgottenPAYE have launched a campaign to raise £1 million to help support those struggling with their mental health as a result of falling through the gaps in the government’s coronavirus support schemes.
MIND THE GAPS has been launched in association with a number of other campaign groups including ForgottenLTD, MaternityPetition, the BBC PAYE freelancers support group and New Starter Justice, and is fundraising for the Samaritans.
It also has the backing of a number of UK celebrities, including Denise Welch, Brooke Vincent, Catherine Tyldesley, and Rebecca Ferguson.
Spokesperson, Ellie Phillips said:
“We have seen rapidly increasing numbers of excluded taxpayers experiencing a steep decline in mental health. The same themes run through their cries for help: severe financial worries, worthlessness, confusion, hopelessness and feelings of being a burden on those around them.
“While the #ExcludedUKAPPG has brought together record numbers of MPs, who are working to help find a solution to the financial exclusion, we felt it imperative that support be readily available now to help those whose mental health has already been affected.
“Donations made will help Samaritans to continue to provide much-needed emotional support to those struggling during this difficult time.”
