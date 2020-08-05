Fundraising campaign launches to support mental health of Covid’s forgotten taxpayers

Organisers of national campaign ForgottenPAYE have launched a campaign to raise £1 million to help support those struggling with their mental health as a result of falling through the gaps in the government’s coronavirus support schemes.

MIND THE GAPS has been launched in association with a number of other campaign groups including ForgottenLTD, MaternityPetition, the BBC PAYE freelancers support group and New Starter Justice, and is fundraising for the Samaritans.

It also has the backing of a number of UK celebrities, including Denise Welch, Brooke Vincent, Catherine Tyldesley, and Rebecca Ferguson.

Spokesperson, Ellie Phillips said: