Stars raise £7,000 for Oxfam’s coronavirus response in eBay auction

Celebrities and artists including Dame Helen Mirren, Paloma Faith, and Fatboy Slim have raised more than £7000 for Oxfam’s coronavirus response after their donations were auctioned on eBay.

Other participating celebrities and artists included Arizona Muse, Basement Jaxx, Deborah Meaden, Michael and Emily Eavis, Fatboy Slim, Katya Jones, Liam Gallagher, Rankin and Simon Pegg.

Liam Gallagher’s tambourine went under the hammer for £2,650, Simon Pegg’s Star Wars cufflinks, which he wore to the UK premiere of The Force Awakens, sold for £620, Basement Jaxx’s signed artwork went for £822 and Fatboy Slim’s amplifier netted £770. The total amount for all the items came to £7,789.

Simon Pegg & his cufflinks Paloma Faith’s shoes Liam Gallagher’s tamborine Rankin’s book bundle



Fee Gilfeather, from Oxfam’s Trading team, said:

“We’re so grateful to the celebrities for parting with some of their favourite possessions, as well as the fans who bid on the items, to raise money for Oxfam’s coronavirus response. The funds raised will go to helping people fight Covid-19 in some of the poorest countries in the world, such as providing soap and handwashing facilities.”

Oxfam is working with local partners, governments and key UN agencies in 65 countries in response to the crisis. This includes preventive measures like distributing soap and building handwashing stations in the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazaar in Bangladesh, delivering clean water, sanitation and hygiene in Zaatari camp in Jordan and providing beds, handwashing facilities and protective clothing in quarantine centres in Gaza.