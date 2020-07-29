Lloyds Bank Foundation launches £7.4 million COVID-19 grants programme for small & local charities

Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales will open new Covid-19 funding on 3 August, with £7.4million available for small and local charities.

The funding aims to support small and local charities in recovering beyond the immediate crisis. The COVID Recovery Fund will offer 140 charities a two-year unrestricted grant of £50,000 alongside the support of a Development Partner to help charities identify and act on any organisational and service delivery adaptations needed to recover from the pandemic and its aftermath. At least a quarter of the funding will be allocated to charities led by and for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities.

The funding is open to charities with an income between £25,000 and £1 million across England and Wales tackling complex social issues such as mental health, homelessness and domestic abuse and with a proven track record of helping people achieve positive change in their local communities.

Paul Streets OBE, Chief Executive, Lloyds Bank Foundation said:

“These last few months have been immensely trying for the voluntary sector, yet, small and local charities are continuing to help the people that need them most. They have been developing innovative ways of reaching people, adapting their service delivery models, forming strong partnerships with local agencies to coordinate support and so much more. “Covid-19 has also shone a light on the historic and structural inequalities of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities. As a funder, we have a responsibility to respond to the needs of minoritised people by supporting the charities that know and understand them best. That is why we are ringfencing at least a quarter of our funding for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic led charities who are helping communities.”

Applications for the COVID Recovery Fund will be open from 10am on 3 August 2020 until 5pm 11 September 2020. Grants will be awarded within the end of the year. A Q&A webinar with the members of the grants team will be held on 11 August between 2pm – 3.30pm and applicants can register here.