Health Lottery increases charity funding by 25%

The Health Lottery has announced that it is increasing its charity funding by 25% in response to the financial impact of Covid-19 on the sector.

Prior to this initiative, the percentage to good causes was 20.34%. This initiative will increase that percentage to 25.5% – an increase of 25%.

To date, over £115 million has been raised for more than 3,000 community projects and charities through The Health Lottery and it is hoped that by increasing the percentage that goes to good causes, more grassroots projects and charities across Great Britain will receive support.

Last year, the total amount People’s Health Trust distributed to good causes on behalf of The Health Lottery was £6.8million.

Announcing the news, Martin Ellice, Joint Group Managing Director of The Health Lottery said: