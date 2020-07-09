Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society launches £1m Covid fund, & other funding news

A round-up of recent fund related-news, including new launches and updates.

Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society launches £1m Covid-19 fund

The Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society has established a £1m COVID-19 Response Fund to provide financial support to UK merchant seafarers and fishers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The response fund has launched to coincide with Seafarers Awareness Week (6-12 July) and will provide support to working age seafarers facing the economic impact of the pandemic, supplementing the Society’s existing annual grant expenditure of £1.4m, which is predominantly focused on providing support to retired seafarers, or those suffering with health issues.

The new fund signifies a temporary change in spending priorities to reflect the disastrous financial impact on working mariners and represents the biggest uplift in Society spending since WW2.

TownsWeb Archiving opens digitisation grant applications early

TownsWeb Archiving has decided to open its digitisation grant early for application this year to enable organisations to start planning for their next digitisation project and begin working on making their case for a successful grant application to support it.

Three grants of £3,000 each are available and, every institution or organisation shortlisted will receive an optional £500 of match funding to put towards their digitisation project.

The deadline for applications has been extended until the end of the year with dates to be confirmed shortly.

YouthMusic announces £2m Incubator Fund

Youth Music has launched a new £2m Incubator Fund, offering grants of up to £30,000 over two years to music industry employers to support the career development of young creatives aged 18-25.

The new fund is expected to run over at least the next two years and is designed to help music industry organisations, particularly micro-businesses and SMEs, to harness the skills and creativity of diverse young talent. Youth Music is inviting employers with interesting ideas on how to incorporate young people into their business, to work with them in partnership to offer sustainable and meaningful career and development pathways. The fund is available to people in England, Scotland, and Wales and has been made possible by support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Youth Music has launched a campaign as well as the fund to help pave the way for an alternative future for the music industry with improved diversity. In its new report, A Blueprint for the Future, the charity sets out a plan centred on cultivating the talent, energy, and passion of young people and calls on the industry to follow suit to tackle longstanding inequalities, which have been brought into sharp focus by the Black Lives Matter movement and the coronavirus pandemic.

SSE creates Trade Back for social organisations

In response to the Covid-19 crisis, the School for Social Entrepreneurs (SSE) has created Trade Back: a new type of grant that incentivises social organisations to trade, while supporting them to recover and rebuild.

Trade Back draws on the learning from Match Trading® grants, which SSE launched in 2017. Match Trading has supported 500+ social impact organisations to grow, with support from The National Lottery Community Fund, the Scottish Government, Lloyds Banking Group, Power to Change, Access – The Foundation for Social Investment, Esmeé Fairbairn Foundation, The Rank Foundation and Guy’s and St Thomas’ Charity.

Trade Back grants match ‘pound-for-pound’ an increase in income from trading above Covid period levels. The Trade Back grant is made up of two elements: a small traditional grant to kick-start recovery efforts, and an incentivised grant to accelerate growth by rewarding an increase in income from trading.

From October 2020, 100 social-sector businesses will receive Trade Back grants of up to £7,000 as part of SSE’s biggest UK programme: the Lloyds Bank and Bank of Scotland Social Entrepreneurs Programme, run by the School for Social Entrepreneurs, jointly funded by The National Lottery Community Fund and the Scottish Government.

Barnet Together launches Barnet Community Response Fund

Local charity partnership, Barnet Together has launched the Barnet Community Response Fund.

The fund is handing out small grants to food banks and other local organisations working to support the community response at this challenging time. It has already granted over £25,000 across 42 organisations to combat the growing demand for help during the COVID-19 crisis. Wave 5 (£8,000) is currently being assessed, with Wave 6 (£10,000) open for applications.

Barnet Together is a partnership between Young Barnet Foundation, Volunteering Barnet and Inclusion Barnet, and they work together to support Barnet charities. To support the fund, it is also calling for donations, and has launched a series of opportunities for people to donate and support their community. This includes getting PPE to groups and volunteers that are directly supporting residents displaying Covid-19 symptoms and self-isolating by supplying food, getting their shopping, prescriptions or other items.

The Barnet Community Response Fund is hosted by Young Barnet Foundation on behalf of Barnet Together.

Young Women’s Trust exceeds initial target for emergency fund

An emergency fund helping economically vulnerable young women during the Covid-19 outbreak, has exceeded its target of raising £50,000 to have now raised over £126,000.

The Young Women’s Trust has now set itself a new target for the fund of £200,000 in total to help young women trapped in poverty as a result of the virus.

The money raised by the fund, set up in March, is in the process of helping 750 young women. The fund distributes one off payments of £150 to pay for food, bills and other essentials like children’s schoolbooks. If the fund reaches its new target, it will be able to help 1,750 young women by the autumn.

The emergency fund has already been helped by significant donations and the generosity of businesses and the organisation’s network of feminist allies. The fund has received £25,000 from the beauty brand Olay and £25,000 from the Smallwood Trust – both long term supporters of Young Women’s Trust. £21,000 was also raised by members of the public through campaigning organisation 38 Degrees.

The Trust works with Women’s Aid, Women’s Resource Centre, and Women for Refugee Women, which identify young women who can benefit and refer them to the Emergency Fund.

Sir Ian McKellen supports Theatrical Guild Emergency Fund

Sir Ian McKellen is donating £40,000 from his 80th birthday tour of theatres across the UK as match funding to support The Theatrical Guild’s emergency fund.

TTG supports people working in backstage and front of house positions in theatres across the UK.

With theatre productions ‘on hold’ until the autumn, possibly next year and all production work cancelled for the foreseeable future as a result of Covid-19, it is fundraising via The Good Exchange to enable it to support these people during this time. TTG is aiming to raise £100,000 and is asking theatre lovers to donate too.