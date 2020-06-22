National Arts Fundraising School launches first global virtual arts, culture & heritage summit

A global virtual fundraising summit will take place in August, dedicated to the arts, culture and heritage sector.

With the pandemic forcing the closure of theatres and other venues and attractions and more than 2m jobs associated with the creative industries in the UK, there have been many calls for support since the outbreak began, including last week’s letter to the government from an alliance of almost 100 actors, writers, directors and creatives.

To help the sector address the financial challenges organisations around the world are facing due to the coronavirus pandemic, the National Arts Fundraising School has launched the conference, ‘Defining The New Normal’, which it believes is the first of its kind.

It will see over 30 experts from around the globe come together on 18 August to share best practice, insights and predictions for the future of fundraising.

Joining the lineup are leaders, fundraisers, funders, artists and experts from countries including Russia, Brazil, Canada, USA, Singapore, Portugal and Australia. Names include Paul Ramsbottom OBE, CEO of Wolfson Foundation (UK); Fiona Menzies, CEO of Creative Partnerships Australia (Australia); Rachel Malkenhorst, Chief Development Officer at Los Angeles Ballet (USA) and Deborah Meyers, Director of Development at Science Museums Group (UK).

The conference will take place online through Fundraising Everywhere and supported by sponsors Good CRM, Agents of Good, Moore Kingston Smith and Pro Active Resolutions.

There will be two live streams running concurrently that delegates can move between, as well as additional bonus downloadable content. Delegates will be able to interact with the hosts, speakers and content using a live chat box and networking rooms. Also included in the ticket price is access to the Emcees Awards for Excellence in Arts & Cultural Fundraising, as well as artist performances.

Dana Segal, Conference Curator and Deputy Director of the National Arts Fundraising School commented: