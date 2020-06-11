Access Group launches guide to help visitor attractions prepare for reopening

The Access Group has written a guide to help visitor attractions navigate the new landscape when they reopen.

The free to download guide Welcoming your visitors after lockdown has been developed with input from the VE:Forum and contains practical advice on everything from staff engagement during the final weeks of lockdown and using technology to enable social distancing to ideas on marketing now versus how that will change when attractions open.

It also covers insight from the BVA BDRC sentiment tracker and explores what this could mean for visitor attractions.

Launching the guide, Simon Baines, MD of Access Not for Profit and Visitor Attraction Management commented:

“As we see the first signs of our lockdown being eased, we realise it won’t be a case of just opening your doors. It’s important to start planning to make sure you’re as well placed as possible to provide the level of confidence that the public will need. Whether you’re a commercial attraction or not for profit, there will be opportunities for growth if the re-opening is handled well. “We’ve produced this comprehensive guide to help you with the planning process and included some tips on creating a great visitor experience. We understand that each attraction is different but hope that this guide proves practical.”

Rachel Kuhn, founder of the VE:Forum added: