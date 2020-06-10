Charities face £10.1 billion funding gap over next six months

UK charities are facing a £10.1 billion funding gap over the next six months as a result of Covid-19, with incomes expected to drop by £6.7 billion at the same time as demand for their support rises by the equivalent of £3.4 billion, according to new analysis from Pro Bono Economics (PBE).

The analysis draws on Pro Bono Economic’s latest weekly charity tracker survey, covering 261 civil society organisations across the UK. 88% of those responding say they expect Covid-19 to reduce their income over the coming six months relative to pre-crisis plans, and well over half (59%) say they have had to significantly reduce their activity in response.

Many charities have sought additional funding, with half saying they have applied for emergency support from non-government sources and more than one-in-three (37%) applying for a share of the £900 million of support earmarked for the sector by the government. However, PBE points out that with these sources not available to all, one-in-ten (12%) of charities say they expect to cease operating altogether before the start of December.

Simultaneously, there has been a sharp increase in demand for the services of many charities with the survey showing that 72% expect demand to rise over the next six months in response to the crisis. To meet this surge in demand, PBE estimates that the sector would require an additional £3.4 billion of resource, meaning that the estimated £6.7 billion income hit is generating an overall funding ‘gap’ of some £10.1 billion.

PBE says that small charities, with incomes of less than £500,000 a year, are especially exposed to the income squeeze. Its survey suggests that close to two-in-three (63%) in this group have already reduced their activity in a significant way, with 45% saying they have grown more pessimistic about their situation over the past week, and that one-in-eight (13%) expecting to go out of business within six months.

Matt Whittaker, Chief Executive of Pro Bono Economics, commented:

“If we don’t funnel more resource to charities in the coming weeks, it’s clear that many will struggle to survive. “The fact that one-in-ten charities expect to go under in the next six months is on its own a shocking enough statistic. But once we add in the significant constraints being faced by many of those organisations that do survive, we’re looking at a huge hit to the overall capacity of the sector – with implications for all of us. “The significant scale of the support being provided by government is of course very welcome – as is the generous help being provided by the public in the form of donations and volunteering – but it’s not enough. Charities’ incomes are under great strain at precisely the same time that demand for their assistance is rising, generating a £10.1 billion funding gap that translates into huge unmet demand.”

Roberta Fusco, Director Policy and Communications, CFG on behalf of a coalition of charities coming together in the #NeverMoreNeeded campaign, also commented, saying: