Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Charitable estates fell 12% in 2019

Posted by on 10 June 2020 in News
0 Comments
Charitable estates fell 12% in 2019

The number of charitable estates fell by 12% in 2019, figures from Smee & Ford have shown.

The 12% decrease was a drop of 4,500 charitable estates, with falling death rates and a decline in the number of Grants of Representation (the document needed to confirm someone is the executor of a Will) the main contributors, according to findings from Smee & Ford’s upcoming Legacy Trends 2020 Report. The drop affected nearly every causal area.

The number of deaths fell by 2% (10,000) year on year, which Smee & Ford state could explain part of the drop. However, its figures show the main factor to be a sharp decline in the number of Grants of Representation, which fell by 11% in 2019.

Despite the drop in numbers, the value of for 2019 is estimated at £3-3.1billion. The value for 2018 was £3.4bn, although this included a one-off bequest to the Capricorn Foundation of over £400m. Disregarding this large bequest then, the figure remains almost flat year on year although this follows a trend of a continued increase in legacy income over previous decade.

Mark Pincher, Data Analyst at Smee & Ford commented:

“The average time between the date of death and the date of probate has grown from 6 months in 2015 to 9 months in 2019 which is likely to be a contributor to the decline. On a more positive note, the proportion of grants that have been identified as charitable has remained consistent at 14%, in line with the previous three years.”

The Smee & Ford Legacy Trends 2020 Report will be published on Tuesday 16 June.

 

Tags:,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

" />