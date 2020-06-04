Dawn Austwick to step down from National Lottery Community Fund

National Lottery Community Fund CEO Dawn Austwick has announced that she will be leaving the organisation at the end of this year.

Her announcement follows seven years leading the National Lottery Community Fund’s work, during which time she has led the creation and implementation of its Strategic Framework: People in the Lead.

Austwick decided to step down earlier this year, but put her plans on hold to steer the Fund through the onset of Covid-19.

Tony Burton, Chair at The National Lottery Community Fund, said:

“I am sure I speak on behalf of us all in recognising Dawn’s immense service in strengthening the Fund over her seven years. Her passion and commitment has paid dividends and never more so than in the way we have been able to respond to communities in the midst of a national crisis. Her leadership will no doubt leave a positive mark on communities across the UK as the country emerges into recovery and rebuild.”

Dawn Austwick, CEO of The National Lottery Community Fund, commented:

“After seven years at the helm, and with a significant birthday approaching, it is time for me to seek out new adventures and a different lifestyle. “I will leave the Fund at the end of the year in excellent shape and will be very sad to leave my wonderful colleagues and Board, but excited about what might lie ahead. I remain passionate about the work we do helping people and communities to thrive and fully and energetically committed to leading the Fund through the next few months.”

More charity recruitment news:

We’re delighted to announce our new Chief Executive @SteveDouglasCBE will start on 1 July. He brings a wealth of experience relevant to our mission in ensuring everyone has a place to call home & can fulfil their hopes & ambitions. https://t.co/7VILnG794Q — St Mungo's (@StMungos) June 2, 2020

Steve Douglas announced as new Chief Executive of St Mungo’s

Steve Douglas will join St Mungo’s as its Chief Executive on 1 July, taking over from Howard Sinclair who last year announced his plans to step down. Most recently Douglas served as Group Chief Executive Officer with Aquila Services, a consultancy group advising housing associations as well as central and local government. Prior to that he held director and Chief Executive positions in a number of housing related roles which also included funding provision of homelessness services. He has been Chief Executive of the Housing Corporation, and interim corporate director of Neighborhoods and Regeneration for the London Borough of Hackney. He has also held a wide range of non-executive roles, and most recently has been Chair of One Housing Group. Douglas was also awarded a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list in 2019 for his service to housing.

Many of the people and communities that the JRF and @theJRHT group serve are under heightened pressure because of #COVID19. Later this year @paulkissack joins as Group Chief Executive, helping to ensure that justice and compassion continue to guide us. https://t.co/QZSqEWtKuy pic.twitter.com/9rHaRhPjQ5 — Joseph Rowntree Fdn. (@jrf_uk) June 3, 2020

Paul Kissack named Group Chief Executive of Joseph Rowntree Foundation

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) and the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust (JRHT) have announced that Paul Kissack has been appointed Group Chief Executive. Kissack is currently a Director General in the UK Government working on the national response to the Covid-19 crisis. He has held Director General roles at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) and the Department for Education (DfE) and was Deputy Chief Executive for Policy and Organisational Strategy at the Ministry for Children in New Zealand. He has also held senior roles in HM Treasury, the Cabinet Office, and a local authority, and has worked throughout his career on economic and social policy issues and public service reform.

Tŷ Hafan welcomes back former Chair as CEO

Tŷ Hafan has appointed its former chairperson and trustee, Maria Timon Samra as CEO, taking over the reins from Rob Jones who served as Tŷ Hafan’s Chief Executive for the past three years. Timon Samra was Non-Executive Director for nearly four years from 2013 to 2016 and led Tŷ Hafan’s board of trustees as Chairperson. Her previous experience includes Director of Transformation at Barclays, interim CIO / head of BIS at Welsh Water and Managing Director at KPMG, and most recently, director of her own management consultancy.

WWF-UK appoints Tesco’s Dave Lewis as Chair of the Board of Trustees

WWF-UK has announced that Tesco CEO Dave Lewis will join the charity as Chair of the Board of Trustees. Lewis takes over from Sir Andrew Cahn, who has been Chair since April 2014, this month. Lewis is due to leave Tesco in October 2020 after over six years. Prior to this he worked at Unilever for almost 28 years in a variety of international roles including UK and Ireland Chairman, President for the Americas and Global President, Personal Care. He is also the Chairman of Champions 12.3, a coalition of leaders from government, business and civil society, dedicated to accelerating progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals target to halve global food waste by 2030.

Dame Evelyn Glennie appointed President of Help Musicians

Help Musicians has announced that Dame Evelyn Glennie has been appointed as its new President. Only the third President in the charity’s 99-year history, Dame Evelyn follows in the footsteps of Sir Edward Elgar and Sir Peter Maxwell Davies and is the first woman to hold the post. Virtuoso solo percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie is a double GRAMMY winning performer, composer and collaborator working across multiple genres of music, and is also a previous beneficiary of the charity whilst training as a student.

John Fallon joins War Child UK as Chair of Trustees

War Child UK has appointed John Fallon as its new Chair of Trustees. Since 2013 Fallon has been CEO of Pearson, the FTSE 100 learning company. He succeeds Sacha Deshmukh who is stepping down as Chair after completing six years of service.

Charity Commission appoints Nick Baker as Chief Operating Officer

The Charity Commission has appointed Nick Baker to the regulator’s new role of Chief Operating Officer. Baker will join the Commission from Staffordshire Police Force, where he has been Deputy Chief Constable since 2014. The Chief Operating Officer is a new post the regulator has introduced to strengthen the organisation and drive forward internal improvements that will ensure continued progress against its ambitious strategy. In his capacity as Chief Operating Officer Baker will lead key corporate functions, including HR, finance, governance, risk and assurance, and will be based in Liverpool, the Commission’s main office.