New Director of Membership, Compliance and Professional Development at IoF

The Institute of Fundraising has a new Director of Membership, Compliance and Professional Development. Alex Xavier took up his new role at the professional body for fundraisers last week.

He will be responsible for leading the Institute’s Academy, Compliance and Individual Membership teams. As well as increasing the body’s individual membership and developing its Academy training and development programme, he will also lead on embedding compliance and professional standards within the culture of the fundraising community in the UK.

His appointment is part of the Institute’s efforts to achieving Chartered status.

Xavier brings experience of leadership in both membership services and a professional body. He worked for the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment, a global professional body of over 40,000 members, and Assistant Director of Member Services.

Xavier said: “Joining the IoF’s senior leadership team is a fantastic opportunity for me, and I am looking forward to working with my new colleagues at the IoF to continuously improve and enhance our Academy and Compliance services, as well as drive the retention and acquisition of individual members.”