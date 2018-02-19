Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

New Director of Membership, Compliance and Professional Development at IoF

Posted by on 19 February 2018 in News
0 Comments
New Director of Membership, Compliance and Professional Development at IoF

The has a new Director of , and Professional Development. Alex Xavier took up his new role at the professional body for fundraisers last week.

He will be responsible for leading the Institute’s Academy, Compliance and Individual Membership teams. As well as increasing the body’s individual membership and developing its Academy training and development programme, he will also lead on embedding compliance and professional standards within the culture of the fundraising community in the UK.

His appointment is part of the Institute’s efforts to achieving Chartered status.

Xavier brings experience of leadership in both membership services and a professional body. He worked for the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment, a global professional body of over 40,000 members, and Assistant Director of Member Services.

Xavier said: “Joining the IoF’s senior leadership team is a fantastic opportunity for me, and I am looking forward to working with my new colleagues at the IoF to continuously improve and enhance our Academy and Compliance services, as well as drive the retention and acquisition of individual members.”

 

Tags:, , ,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Get free email updates

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Sign up for free fundraising news by email

Before you go…

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.
" />