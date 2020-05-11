Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Good Things Foundation awards £375,000 to community organisations for digital inclusion projects

and social inclusion charity Good Things Foundation has awarded £375,000 in grant to support inclusion projects.

Good Things Foundation, which works to help socially excluded people improve their lives through digital, has awarded the money through a new Response and Resilience Fund to 125 of its network community partners to help them continue to support local people to engage with digital. The unrestricted grant funding is sourced from an initial £375,000 contribution from its own reserves.

 

 

The grants will allow organisations to use the funding flexibly to cover ongoing costs and help mitigate loss of income and other financial strains. It will also help them to continue delivering their digital inclusion projects, and to ensure they are in a position to reopen their physical doors once the current challenges subside.

Helen Milner, Chief Executive of Good Things Foundation said:

“We hope the fund will help to alleviate some of the severe operational and financial pressures that community organisations are experiencing – and will help them to be able to continue to support the local peoples who need it most. We could never find reserves to fund as many organisations as we’d like to, but I do hope that this funding will contribute towards the sustainability of our local partners who do receive it.”

 

 

