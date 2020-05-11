Good Things Foundation awards £375,000 to community organisations for digital inclusion projects

Digital and social inclusion charity Good Things Foundation has awarded £375,000 in grant funding to support digital inclusion projects.

Good Things Foundation, which works to help socially excluded people improve their lives through digital, has awarded the money through a new Response and Resilience Fund to 125 of its network community partners to help them continue to support local people to engage with digital. The unrestricted grant funding is sourced from an initial £375,000 contribution from its own reserves.

Organisations supporting #digitalinclusion are now more important than ever. We’ve awarded £375,000 in our Response and Resilience Fund to 125 of our community partners, helping them to survive during this tough time and continue supporting local people https://t.co/YjiJxDYlek pic.twitter.com/6WocBBVe1W — GoodThingsFoundation (@goodthingsfdn) May 8, 2020

The grants will allow organisations to use the funding flexibly to cover ongoing costs and help mitigate loss of income and other financial strains. It will also help them to continue delivering their digital inclusion projects, and to ensure they are in a position to reopen their physical doors once the current challenges subside.

Helen Milner, Chief Executive of Good Things Foundation said: