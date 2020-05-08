Deadline approaching for Persimmon Homes £1m Building Futures scheme

Persimmon Homes is seeking youth groups, schools and sports clubs working with under-18s to apply for a share of its £1million Building Futures scheme before the end of May deadline.

A total of 128 grants of £1,000 will be awarded across Persimmon’s 32 regional businesses under its Building Futures scheme to improve local facilities and the delivery of community projects. Three of these initiatives will go on to win £100,000 each through a national online public vote.

In each sector – education & arts, health and sport – as well as the £100,000 first prize, there will be a £50,000 second prize and a £20,000 third prize, while a further 87 shortlisted projects will each receive £5,000.

Last year’s top prize winners were Swindon Children’s Scrapstore (sport), Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association (arts & education) and the Young People’s Counselling Service (health).

Projects must make their applications to the Building Futures scheme before the closing deadline of 31 May.

Simon McDonald, Regional Managing Director for Persimmon Homes, said:

“As the country really starts to feel the effects of the Covid-19 outbreak, we believe that now more than ever we need to look after the health and wellbeing of the youngest members of our communities. “We will make donations from £1,000 to £100,000 to grassroots sports groups, charities dealing with physical and mental health issues, as well as community arts and education projects. “This funding could make a huge difference to schools, clubs and charities, so we really need them to apply now.”

Building Futures is delivered through the Persimmon Charitable Foundation in partnership with Team GB, the British Olympic Association, and the company also enlisted the help of World Championship silver medallist and Tokyo Olympic Games and Team GB hopeful Laviai Nielsen (Track and Field) to launch the scheme (pictured).