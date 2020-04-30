Three new products raising funds for NHS charities

With the launch of three new products donating 100% of their profits to NHS charities, it’s now possible to support frontline NHS workers by buying beer, toilet paper, and a t-shirt – surely all essential items.

Serious Tissues

Today (30 April) sees the launch of Serious Tissues, a 100% recycled toilet paper brand with 100% of its profits donated to NHS Charities Together.

Set up by the people behind Change Please, the profits from new-to-market Serious Tissues will go to the NHS Charities Together COVID-19 Urgent Appeal.

The launch, originally scheduled for the summer and aiming to help tackle climate change, was brought forward with the outbreak of coronavirus. With around 20 million families in the UK, if just 5% switch to Serious Tissues, it says it give at least £10 million to the cause. It also hopes to save some of the ten million trees it says are cut down each year to make normal toilet paper.

Chris Baker, one of the Founders of Serious Tissues said:

“The world has changed rapidly in the past 100 days, so we’ve quickly mobilised and changed our focus from climate change to fighting this terrible pandemic. The brand was created to tackle the world’s most serious issues and there is nothing more serious at the moment than Coronavirus. We want to do all we can to help the heroes on the frontline within the NHS so 100% of our profits will go to this urgent NHS appeal. “Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen people up and down the country panic buying toilet roll and we believe we can turn this behaviour into a force for good. There are just under 20 million families in the UK. If we can get one million families to change to Serious Tissues (5%), we can give at least £10million to the NHS appeal which will be vital both during and after the pandemic.”

The product is available to buy at the Serious Tissues website. It will be delivered direct to the home and it can be bought as either a single order or as a subscription. The Standard range is £24 per box of 36 and the Premium range is £28 per box of 36. Both come with a 5% discount for subscription.

Camden Heroes lager

Camden Town Brewery has launched its Camden Heroes lager – a thank you beer for healthcare heroes with all proceeds donated to charities supporting healthcare workers.

Rebranding its classic Camden Hells lager to Camden Heroes, the beer is available to buy from Camden’s web shop at £10 for a six pack. All NHS workers will also be able to claim a free six pack of Camden Heroes Lager by signing up to the Camden Web Shop, using their NHS email address and entering the code ‘HEROESFORHEROES’ at checkout.

In addition, Camden Town Brewery will be donating 20,000 cans directly to frontline staff at hospitals, ambulance stations and clinics in London as a direct ‘thank you’ for when staff clock off after their shift.

Jasper Cuppaidge, Founder of Camden Town Brewery said:

“We had so many people contacting us from hospitals asking for beers to replace their weekly pub team visits. We were more than happy to help but wanted to do more. “That’s why we created Camden Heroes Lager to say a massive thank you to the amazing healthcare workers and show our support the best way we know how, brewing beer.”

Missguided Heroes t-shirt

Missguided has launched a limited-edition “Heroes” t-shirt with 100% of profits going to support NHS charities. The unisex t-shirt features applauding hands.

As a thank you for the efforts for all the frontline workers, 100% of profits from the sales of the t-shirt will be donated to NHS charities in support of the fight against Covid-19.

Missguided is also offering an exclusive 25% off the up to 70% site-wide promotion to the emergency services, NHS, carers and teachers via the Health Service Discounts, Blue Light Card, Discounts for Teachers and Discounts for Carers members platforms. The Heroes t-shirt retails at £15 and is available in sizes Small, Medium and Large.