Regional funding available for Covid-19 connected community activities

Funding is available for the South of England and Isle of Wight to help local businesses, community projects, social enterprises, creatives and self-employed people working on Covid-19 connected community activities.

A total of £50,000 is available from Sovereign Housing Association’s Pay it Forward crowdfunding scheme, and groups involved in projects such as delivering food to the most vulnerable, offering hardship support, or providing digital services to support wellbeing are encouraged to apply for the funding, which is being made available on Crowdfunder.

The Pay it Forward Fund is also open to those planning relaunch events or post-Covid-19 celebrations, such as a pubs or cafes reopening with a party, special events to relaunch businesses such as hairdressers or beauticians, and activities such as street parties.

Applicants must have a crowdfunding project to apply, and are asked to raise 25% of the funding, gaining ten donations, which Sovereign will match up to £5,000.

The fund is live online – and open to anyone based within a three-mile radius of a Sovereign community in Berkshire, Hampshire, Wiltshire, Gloucestershire, Oxfordshire, Surrey, Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, Bristol and the Isle of Wight.

Michelle Smith, Head of Communities for Sovereign, said: