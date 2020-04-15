Aviva pledges £5m to NHS Charities Together & £10m to British Red Cross

Aviva has pledged £5 million to NHS Charities Together and £10 million to British Red Cross as part of a package of measures aimed at supporting customers and their communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aviva’s donation to NHS Charities Together will fund support for the NHS in three key areas: welfare and wellbeing for NHS employees, volunteers and patients; assistance for patients leaving hospital; and long-term mental health support for NHS workers.

In addition, Aviva has also given £10 million to long-standing charity partner British Red Cross, to help it support those coming out of hospital and ensuring those made most vulnerable by the outbreak can get the support they need.

Aviva is also offering:

Free breakdown cover, enhanced home insurance for personal belongings and free courtesy cars for Aviva customers working in the NHS. It will also prioritise repairs for NHS workers who are Aviva motor insurance customers

Full pay for Aviva employees who volunteer full time for the NHS and British Red Cross

Support for Aviva direct, Quotemehappy or General Accident home, motor and personal van customers who may be experiencing severe financial difficulties as a result of Covid-19, by deferring their monthly payment and spreading payments over the remaining term of their policies.

Donations from surplus stock of hand sanitisers, rubber gloves, antiseptic wipe pod refills and face masks to key worker organisations and charities

Colm Holmes, Global CEO, General Insurance at Aviva plc said:

“We are seeing extraordinary efforts, particularly from NHS workers who are on the frontline helping to keep us safe in the global fight against Covid-19. But we all have a part to play in defeating the virus. The funding for NHS Charities Together will help provide vital support to NHS workers, patients and communities and ensure that support reaches more people, quickly.”

Ellie Orton, CEO of NHS Charities Together, said: