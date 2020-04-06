STV offers £1m Local Lifeline to charities & local businesses

Scottish broadcaster STV has launched a £1m initiative to support local charities and businesses impacted by the coronavirus.

Through Local Lifeline, an extension of its Growth Fund, STV has committed £1m of airtime to charities and businesses working to sustain their organisations whilst helping the vulnerable in their communities.

As well as celebrating local businesses that are helping others whilst unable to operate their usual services, STV is working with the STV Children’s Appeal to identify community charities that would benefit from TV exposure to tell their stories and help further their work.

STV is producing the adverts free of charge, which will appear on TV, on the STV Player and on stv.tv. Each 30-second commercial will be bespoke to the business or charity’s region, with multiple organisations featuring across the country. Ads will be scheduled across the STV schedule throughout the day to maximise their impact and reach.

The campaign went live on 31 March.

Simon Pitts, CEO of STV, said: