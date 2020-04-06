Britons willing to support neighbours & NHS charities despite coronavirus money worries

A majority of people in Britain are ready to support their neighbours and NHS charities through the coronavirus pandemic, despite money worries of their own, according to a Charities Aid Foundation poll.
More than half of people surveyed by CAF said they expect to help their neighbours or friends with shopping or errands (56%) while half said they expect to check on their vulnerable or elderly neighbours (51%).
The survey also found some willingness to support charities, with NHS and local charities seeing higher levels of support than national or international causes.
More than a third of people (34%) said they were very likely or somewhat likely to donate to local charities, while 4 in 10 (40%) said they very likely or somewhat likely to donate to NHS charities. Additionally, 45% said they were very likely or somewhat likely to donate food or personal hygiene products to a food bank.
33% of people agreed while 23% strongly agreed that the government should provide financial support to charities if their income is affected by the pandemic.
Almost six in 10 (58%) also say they were either very worried or quite worried about the security of their own household income as a result of the pandemic.
Susan Pinkney, Head of Research at CAF, said:
“Our latest poll findings reflect both a generosity in willingness to help in a crisis, but also reveals understandable levels of worry out there as we all come to terms with how this crisis is affecting our daily lives and our ability to give to charity.
“Charities of all shapes and sizes are also grappling with this uncertainty, with many facing an increase in demand for their services just as their ability to fundraise has been drastically cut.
“The general public’s willingness to support charities that back up the NHS – along with foodbanks – is heartening.”
