Britons willing to support neighbours & NHS charities despite coronavirus money worries

A majority of people in Britain are ready to support their neighbours and NHS charities through the coronavirus pandemic, despite money worries of their own, according to a Charities Aid Foundation poll.

More than half of people surveyed by CAF said they expect to help their neighbours or friends with shopping or errands (56%) while half said they expect to check on their vulnerable or elderly neighbours (51%).

The survey also found some willingness to support charities, with NHS and local charities seeing higher levels of support than national or international causes.

More than a third of people (34%) said they were very likely or somewhat likely to donate to local charities, while 4 in 10 (40%) said they very likely or somewhat likely to donate to NHS charities. Additionally, 45% said they were very likely or somewhat likely to donate food or personal hygiene products to a food bank.

33% of people agreed while 23% strongly agreed that the government should provide financial support to charities if their income is affected by the pandemic.

Almost six in 10 (58%) also say they were either very worried or quite worried about the security of their own household income as a result of the pandemic.

Susan Pinkney, Head of Research at CAF, said: