Digital Code Champions recruited to share expertise with charities

More support is available for charities looking to improve their digital activity, with the recruitment of Code Champions to share knowledge and encourage further take up of the Charity Digital Code of Practice.

15 Code Champions have now signed up. All have experience of using the code’s resources and adopting best practice and will share their expertise with other charities. The champions represent charities of various sizes and missions and include National Ugly Mugs, World Vision and the relationships charity TLC: Talk, Listen, Change.

Martin Campbell, Chief Information Officer at World Vision, said:

“The world has changed and most charities realise the need to be more digitally ambitious. World Vision was one of the early adopters of the Charity Digital Code of Practice and it has enabled us to better understand the practical outcomes of our digital activity and to put a framework around our digital transformation programme. We are now working on using data much more in our decision making and we’ve seen substantial improvements in the performance of our key products.”

Michelle Hill, CEO of TLC: Talk, Listen, Change added:

“We’re really excited to be a champion of the code as we’ve been using it since it launched. Adopting the code and weaving it throughout our long-term strategy and day to day work has offered us a catalyst to develop our culture, processes and systems. It has really helped us go back to basics and optimise what we have. We think it’s important to champion digital developments for smaller charities and will be waving the flag for ensuring any developments always align with values.”

The code is voluntary and free to access for all charities, providing resources, ‘how-to’ guides and advice from peers to help charities increase and improve their digital activity, alongside evaluating success to continually learn about what works for them as an organisation. Funded by Charity IT Leaders, Cisco, The Co-op Foundation and Lloyds Banking Group, with support from CAST as part of the Catalyst initiative, it is managed by a steering group of representatives from across the sector and chaired by independent digital expert Zoe Amar.

The code can be accessed at charitydigitalcode.org and more charities can also volunteer to become Code Champions by emailing charitydigitalcode@zoeamar.com.

The announcement of the champions coincides with the launch of the code’s new website. The upgraded site has been created following feedback from the sector and, through user testing will continue to evolve to meet the needs of charity professionals.