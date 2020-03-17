Funding news round-up: 4 opportunities for charities

From grants for projects supporting women and girls in Cornwall to those to help people improve their digital skills, here is the latest funding news round up.

Funding available to deliver Make it Click programme

Organisations of all sizes and from all parts of the UK can apply for between £1,250 and £15,000 of funding to deliver the Make It Click programme, delivered by Good Things Foundation in partnership with Google.org.

Good Things Foundation is delivering Make It Click to help 35,000 of the over 7 million people in the UK who can only use the internet in a limited way improve their digital skills.

Organisations must be members of the Online Centres Network to apply, and applications are welcome from those that can support learners who wish to progress in employment or find a new job; those who are socially excluded, or those who run small businesses. Successful organisations will need to deliver a programme of tailored support that engages learners, assesses their skills gaps and provides face-to-face and online support.

Delivery for this round of funding runs from 1 May 2020 to 30 April 2021, and five grant sizes are on offer: £1,250, £2,500, £5,000, £10,000 or £15,000.

Youth Endowment Fund & Comic Relief partner in £6m joint funding programme

The Youth Endowment Fund is partnering with Comic Relief to launch a £6m joint funding programme to support organisations working to prevent youth offending.

Announced during March’s Sport Relief, the partnership will see the two charities co-design the new funding programme, with input from young people affected by youth violence and those individuals and organisations with experience of preventing it. Further details of the programme will be announced later in the year.

Comic Relief is the Youth Endowment Fund’s first official partner since it was established last year with a ten-year, £200m endowment from the Home Office. To date, the independent charitable trust has awarded 23 projects, working with 36,000 children across England and Wales, a total of £17.1m.

Jon Yates, Executive Director of the Youth Endowment Fund, said:

“No child or young person should grow up in fear of violence. Fortunately, there are many brilliant organisations working to prevent youth offending and make their communities a safer place. We are committed to building great partnerships that can make a lasting difference to young people’s lives and I am delighted that this will be the first partnership of many.”

Cornwall Women’s Fund seeks projects to support

Grants are available for community projects in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly where women and girls will be the main beneficiaries through The Cornwall Women’s Fund.

This is its first funding round, and examples of possible projects it will support are:

To run a once weekly Mum’s and Baby’s group (also open to anyone who is pregnant) themed each week to guide conversation, from feeding and sleeping, to weaning and playing with your baby

To bring the women in the local community together to ensure migrant women aren’t isolated or disadvantaged by not being able to fully communicate their needs or wants

To run weekly after school sessions focused on girls aged 12 – 16 and who have been identified as having low self-esteem and confidence

The average grant award is £1,000, and the deadline for entries is 28 April.

Coutts & BGF announce plans for UK Enterprise Fund

Coutts and BGF are working on plans to launch The UK Enterprise Fund for entrepreneurs across the UK. The partnership will build on Coutts and BGF’s existing platforms, and identify and address equity gaps across the whole of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, with specific initiatives and programmes for female-led businesses and aimed at increasing the diversity of management teams.

The launch of the partnership coincides with the one-year anniversary of the Alison Rose Review of Female Entrepreneurship. The 2019 Review found that the UK is lagging behind many peer countries on the ratio of female to male entrepreneurs – for every 10 male entrepreneurs in the UK, there are fewer than five female entrepreneurs.

Coutts’ partnership with BGF will build on and further scale the existing framework through which Coutts’ clients already support private businesses in the UK via the Coutts Investment Club.