Biffa Award opens partnership grants scheme

The Biffa Award Partnership Grants Scheme is now open for applications from projects that “will make a significant impact on the built or natural environment”.

The grants scheme, run in addition to the main Biffa Awards Grants Scheme, offers grants of between £250,000 and £750,000. To be eligible projects must be located within 15 miles of a significant Biffa Group Limited operation or active Biffa Landfill site. They must also be large scale projects of regional or national significance.

Two funding themes

Partnership grants can be applied for under two themes:

• Built Environment projects should restore, modernise or improve facilities such as cultural, heritage or visitor centres. They should engage the public and promote learning, creativity and participation.

• Natural Environment projects should benefit plant and animal species and the habitats that support them. They should be working towards Defra’s Biodiversity 2020 or a local biodiversity action plan target.

Previous Built Environment projects include:

£375,898 to develop a one-of-a-kind educational science laboratory attraction

£489,240 to create a world-class exhibition depicting the UK’s rich transport heritage

and £500,000 to create a powerful exhibition which showcases how our maritime past has helped to shape the Britain we know today.

Previous Natural Environment projects include:

£492,664 to enable the biomanipulation of underwater ecology in two Norfolk Broads

£489,055 to turn large areas of north Devon into ‘working wetlands’, restoring important habitats and enabling rare wildlife to thrive

and a £1 million project to create more than 210 hectares of rice vibrant habitat for pollinators across Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Ipswich, Leeds, Leicester, Plymouth and York.

What kind of projects will receive funding?

Preference will be given to projects:

where Biffa Award is the majority funder

that work in partnership with other organisations

that engage with people through improving their knowledge of the asset

Biffa Award

Biffa Award is a multi-million-pound fund that helps to build communities and transform lives by awarding grants to communities and environmental projects as part of the Landfill Communities Fund.

Since 1997, Biffa Award has awarded grants totalling more than £175 million to thousands of community and environmental projects across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The programme administers money donated by Biffa Group Ltd through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Its Main Grants Scheme that awards grants of between £10,000 and £75,000 to community buildings, recreation and rebuilding biodiversity projects.