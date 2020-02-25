Prepaid cards distribute charity funds to Herefordshire flood victims

The Storm Dennis Flood Appeal fund launched by The Herefordshire Community Foundation has now received donations of over £30,000, with e-money issuer allpay limited, also based in Hereford, to provide a pre-paid payment card to any household whose property in Herefordshire has been affected.

The Herefordshire Community Foundation set up the appeal in conjunction with local newspaper The Hereford Times, following the devastating floods affecting much of the region.

allpay’s pre-paid payment cards will be loaded with a one-off amount to help alleviate some of the immediate impact of being flooded. Grants will cover immediate straightforward financial support for people affected to help with urgent needs like the cost of living in temporary accommodation or for items people need to stay in their homes such as dehumidifiers. This will be followed by ongoing support for those with continuing needs.

allpay has waived all fees for the creation of the prepaid cards and its head office staff and own internal charity commission have also made donations to the fund.

Tony Killeen, owner and Managing Director, allpay said:

“As a company much of our work is in the social housing sector, so our staff are acutely aware of the challenges many people face when it comes to the very basics of having a safe place to live when things go wrong. With the floods affecting our whole community, we are pleased to be able to help in this small way by providing our prepaid card services to disburse much needed funds quickly and easily to those in need, but also to be able to contribute to the appeal itself.”

Frank Myers MBE, Chairman of the Herefordshire Community Foundation said:

“It is very reassuring to have the support of allpay, such a valuable employer in the county, and a leader in its field. Any resident of Herefordshire who has been flooded can apply for the initial emergency grant.”

Applications can be made by completing the form at www.herefordshirecf.org or telephoning 01432 272550.